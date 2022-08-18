Burke Co. H.S. football preview capsules: Week 1

Thomas Jefferson at Draughn

Last meeting: None

Last season: Thomas Jefferson 7-4 (lost second round 1A state playoffs); Draughn 6-6 (lost second round 1A state playoffs)

Outlook: These teams’ first meeting was to have been in last fall’s season-opener, but it was one of many contests that fell by the wayside due to COVID-19. The squads went on to have similar seasons, with both dropping out in the second round of the NCHSAA 1A state playoffs. They were 2-0 against common opponents, as Avery County fell to Draughn 42-22 and to TJ 39-7 and Highland Tech lost to the Wildcats 69-34 and to the Gryphons 58-0. The difference in this one looks to be the fact TJ lost its top passer, top three rushers and top two receivers to graduation while DHS returns much more production to the fold.

Prediction: Draughn

Patton at East Burke

Last meeting: East Burke 14, Patton 6 (2021); East Burke leads 7-6

Last season: East Burke 3-6; Patton 2-7

Outlook: Last year’s tightly contested game went the Cavaliers’ way thanks to a late special teams touchdown when a blocked Panthers field goal attempt was returned all the way. Other than that, there was little separation between the two squads in the offensive and defensive phases of the game. East Burke also played the teams’ only common opponent, Freedom, closer (14-13 loss) than the Panthers did (42-6 loss). But both teams have a number of fresh faces in important places this fall. EB is led by its big offensive and defensive lines while PHS will be counting on the senior duo of quarterback Randan Clarke and running back Trevor Smith to make lots of plays.

Prediction: East Burke

Crest at Freedom

Last meeting: Crest 51, Freedom 48 (2019); Crest leads 12-8

Last season: Crest 10-3 (lost fourth round 3A state playoffs); Freedom 5-5 (lost first round 3A state playoffs)

Outlook: Like Draughn-Thomas Jefferson, the 2021 season-opening version of this game ended up canceled due to COVID. But the last time these teams played, down in Shelby in 2019, was an instant classic that featured a bunch of huge plays and lead changes. However, that was with a different coaching staff for the Patriots and (obviously) very different rosters for both teams. The Chargers and Patriots both return a good amount of offensive production from last fall, but those Crest players are returning off a conference championship and a fourth-round postseason trip while Freedom is coming off a mid-pack league finish and a first-round exit from the playoffs.

Prediction: Crest