Burke Co. H.S. football preview capsules: Week 10

East Burke (2-6, 0-5) at West Lincoln (6-2, 3-2)

Last meeting: West Lincoln 16, East Burke 14 (fall 2021); West Lincoln leads 3-1

Last week: East Burke lost to Lincolnton 21-17; West Lincoln beat West Caldwell 62-20

Outlook: The Catawba Valley 2A Conference slate has been most unkind to the Cavaliers, whose last three league losses have come by a grand total of 16 points. East Burke has spent a lot of time leading in those contests only to see things come unraveled late. EB could be competitive with the Rebels tonight, too, but can they finish?

Prediction: West Lincoln

Freedom (5-3, 2-1) at Watauga (7-1, 3-0)

Last meeting: Watauga 41, Freedom 0 (fall 2021); Freedom leads 32-12-1

Last week: Freedom beat South Caldwell 37-21; Watauga beat Hibriten 55-7

Outlook: The Pioneers have been the Patriots’ Achilles’ heel in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference for the past six years after Freedom spent so much time dominating the series for its first 40-plus years of existence. Under coach Ryan Habich, Watauga has gained a reputation for near-flawless execution on both sides of the ball. FHS has some momentum going in, but also suffered a couple injuries last week.

Prediction: Watauga

Chase (8-0, 4-0) at Patton (1-7, 1-3)

Last meeting: Chase 52, Patton 8; Chase leads 3-2

Last week: Chase beat Polk County 48-27; Patton lost to Brevard 54-0

Outlook: The Trojans are the class of the Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference this year, having beaten the league’s next three best teams by an average of 23 points. The Panthers, meanwhile, are coming into this game off their worst loss of the season after playing severely short-handed last week. Patton will need all hands on deck tonight on both sides of the ball if it wants to keep pace.

Prediction: Chase