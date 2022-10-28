Burke Co. H.S. football preview capsules: Week 11

Mountain Heritage (4-5, 4-1) at Draughn (8-1, 5-0)

Last meeting: Mountain Heritage 45, Draughn 20 (fall 2021); Mountain Heritage leads 1-0

Last week: Mountain Heritage beat Madison 35-20; Draughn was idle

Outlook: Tonight marks Draughn’s opportunity for its first-ever football conference championship to come in undefeated fashion. That will happen with a win, though a loss could throw a wrench into things and make it a messy three-way split between the Wildcats, Mountain Heritage and Mitchell. Despite a blowout loss on a cold, rainy Thursday in Burnsville last fall, DHS looks to be the much better team now.

Prediction: Draughn

West Caldwell (0-9, 0-6) at East Burke (2-7, 0-6)

Last meeting: East Burke 28, West Caldwell 18 (fall 2021); East Burke leads 19-12

Last week: West Caldwell lost to Bandys 35-28; East Burke lost to West Lincoln 56-12

Outlook: Not much is on the line here beyond seventh place in the Catawba Valley 2A Conference, bragging rights on the Icard-Gamewell axis and a little pride, but that’s plenty to play for tonight. For East Burke, this Catawba Valley 2A Conference slate has been a story of missed opportunities. The Cavaliers have been much closer than West Caldwell.

Prediction: East Burke

Alexander Central (4-5, 2-2) at Freedom (5-4, 2-2)

Last meeting: Freedom 21, Alexander Central 7 (fall 2021); Freedom leads 28-7

Last week: Alexander Central lost to Hibriten 28-17; Freedom lost to Watauga 49-14

Outlook: This one is a tough matchup to figure out not just this time, but from year-to-year. This fall, Alexander Central and Freedom enter with identical 2-2 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference records, but the Patriots’ wins over Ashe County and South Caldwell were more impressive while the Cougars’ losses to Hibriten and Watauga were more competitive. Perhaps Freedom's skill-position talent and homefield advantage will be enough.

Prediction: Freedom

Hendersonville (7-2, 4-1) at Patton (1-8, 1-4)

Last meeting: Chase 52, Patton 8; Chase leads 3-2

Last week: Hendersonville 70, Patton 20 (fall 2021); Hendersonville leads 1-0

Outlook: It’s been a miserable stretch run for Patton, which has lost its last two games by a combined 122-0 score. Next up is a Bearcats squad that put a Panthers program-high 70 points on the board last fall in Hendersonville. HHS isn’t quite the juggernaut it was a season ago, having been supplanted in that role in the conference by Chase, but it still has scored 49-plus four times.

Prediction: Hendersonville