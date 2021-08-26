Burke Co. H.S. football preview capsules: Week 2

Patton (0-1) at Draughn (0-0)

Outlook: The Wildcats will make their season debut after seeing last week’s game vaporize due to COVID-19 just 24 hours in advance. The Panthers put up a solid showing against East Burke, but didn’t do enough offensively. That may be a problem again this week as Draughn trots out a defense that looks solid across the board with veterans, as well as an offense that knows it can run the ball. The Wildcats look ready to pick up where they left off after going 5-2 this past spring. They’ll go into this game feeling prepared to defend their home field from another spirited Patton performance.