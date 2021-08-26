Burke Co. H.S. football preview capsules: Week 2

Patton (0-1) at Draughn (0-0)
Last meeting: Draughn 39, Patton 21 (spring 2021); Patton leads 7-5
Last week: Patton lost to East Burke 14-6; Draughn was idle
Outlook: The Wildcats will make their season debut after seeing last week’s game vaporize due to COVID-19 just 24 hours in advance. The Panthers put up a solid showing against East Burke, but didn’t do enough offensively. That may be a problem again this week as Draughn trots out a defense that looks solid across the board with veterans, as well as an offense that knows it can run the ball. The Wildcats look ready to pick up where they left off after going 5-2 this past spring. They’ll go into this game feeling prepared to defend their home field from another spirited Patton performance.
Prediction: Draughn
Freedom (0-0) at East Burke (1-0)
Last meeting: Freedom 56, East Burke 7 (2019); Freedom leads 28-18
Last week: Freedom was idle; East Burke beat Patton 14-6
Outlook: After a year off due to the spring’s COVID-19-shortened schedules, the longstanding Fat Friday rivalry game returns for its 47th edition. Freedom enters that game the winner of a series-record 10 straight versus the Cavaliers, though it’s not the same Patriots team of that decade, but rather one that looked like it had a lot to figure out in the preseason. EB, meanwhile, has its system firmly in place, but didn’t show much firepower in last week’s slim win over Patton, nabbing the win late on a big special teams play. It all depends on which version of each team shows up to Danny Williams Field.