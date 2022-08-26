Burke Co. H.S. football preview capsules: Week 2

Draughn (1-0) at Patton (0-1)
Last meeting: Draughn 39, Patton 21 (spring 2021); Patton leads 7-5
Last week: Draughn beat Thomas Jefferson 43-0; Patton lost to East Burke 28-0
Outlook: The Wildcats and Panthers were poised to meet in nonconference play last fall, but that game was scrapped due to COVID-19. The county rivalry is on track to resume tonight in Morganton, however. The teams started the season on opposite ends of the spectrum last week, with Draughn winning in shutout fashion by 43 points and Patton losing in the same manner by 28. Even without running back Nigel Dula, the reigning county player of the year, the DHS offense eventually got rolling behind the right arm of quarterback Eli Tillery, the legs of running back Justice Cunningham and the hands of wide receiver Zach Pinkerton. Patton’s offense, on the other hand, was unable to take advantage of any of its opportunities in Icard last Friday night, seeing several promising drives come unglued due to turnovers and other mistakes despite nice plays by quarterback Randan Clarke and running back Trevor Smith. This one seems to favor Draughn, which followed up a 44-6 victory in the fall of 2019 with an 18-point win in the spring of 2021.
Prediction: Draughn
East Burke (1-0) at Freedom (0-1)
Last meeting: Freedom 13, East Burke 12 (fall 2021); Freedom leads 29-18
Last week: East Burke beat Patton 28-0; Freedom lost to Crest 40-22
Outlook: Fat Friday XLVIII is the next installment in the county’s most storied rivalry series, albeit one that has been totally one-sided for more than a decade. The Patriots have won 11 straight in the series dating back to 2010, with the teams not meeting in the shortened spring 2021 season. Last year, though, Derrick Minor’s Cavaliers very nearly scored the upset over Justin Hawn’s Patriots in the friendly confines of Danny Williams Field as the teams traded turnovers late and EB fell one point shy. The teams’ seasons diverged from there, with FHS making the playoffs while the Cavs fell shy, but another chance at turning the tide of the longtime rivalry back toward Icard certainly will be on the Cavaliers’ minds tonight. EBHS also has the benefit of coming into the contest off a comfortable season-opening win last week. Freedom, on the other hand, wasn’t able to keep up with high-powered Crest in a fall-opening loss. Nonetheless, the Patriots have recent history on their side and more experience heading into this game tonight in Morganton.
Prediction: Freedom