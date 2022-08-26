Burke Co. H.S. football preview capsules: Week 2

Outlook: The Wildcats and Panthers were poised to meet in nonconference play last fall, but that game was scrapped due to COVID-19. The county rivalry is on track to resume tonight in Morganton, however. The teams started the season on opposite ends of the spectrum last week, with Draughn winning in shutout fashion by 43 points and Patton losing in the same manner by 28. Even without running back Nigel Dula, the reigning county player of the year, the DHS offense eventually got rolling behind the right arm of quarterback Eli Tillery, the legs of running back Justice Cunningham and the hands of wide receiver Zach Pinkerton. Patton’s offense, on the other hand, was unable to take advantage of any of its opportunities in Icard last Friday night, seeing several promising drives come unglued due to turnovers and other mistakes despite nice plays by quarterback Randan Clarke and running back Trevor Smith. This one seems to favor Draughn, which followed up a 44-6 victory in the fall of 2019 with an 18-point win in the spring of 2021.