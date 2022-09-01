Burke Co. H.S. football preview capsules: Week 3

Patton (0-2) at Wilkes Central (1-1), THU.

Last meeting: Patton 72, Wilkes Central 52 (2016); series tied 1-1

Last week: Patton lost to Draughn 46-16; Wilkes Central beat Avery County 49-13

Outlook: The last time these teams met in Wilkesboro six years ago, it was a barn-burner for the ages with 124 total points scored and numerous program records shattered for the Panthers. Fast-forward to now and the Eagles still look capable of piling up points after losing 49-36 at Ashe County in Week 1 and securing a 49-13 win at Avery County last Friday. Patton, on the other hand, only has 16 points through two weeks, with all of those coming in last Friday’s 30-point home loss to Draughn. Unless the PHS offense finds a little more juice, it may be tough to keep up on Thursday.

Prediction: Wilkes Central

Draughn (2-0) at East Burke (1-1), FRI.

Last meeting: Draughn 41, East Burke 28 (spring 2021); series tied 6-6

Last week: Draughn beat Patton 46-16; East Burke lost to Freedom 33-20

Outlook: “Five Miles of Wild” is back after a season off, with two rivals set to do battle at Danny Williams Field on Friday night. The Wildcats are seeking a fourth straight win in the series, which would be a new program-best and tie the top mark from the rivalry, set by East Burke from 2014-17. The Cavaliers are trying to stop that from happening and take back the all-time series lead. EB has acquitted itself well so far, winning 28-0 in Week 1 and staying within shouting distance of a veteran Freedom squad last week, but Draughn has shown the most firepower in the county so far.

Prediction: Draughn

Freedom (1-1) at Forestview (0-2), FRI.

Last meeting: Forestview 13, Freedom 7 (fall 2021); Forestview leads 2-0

Last week: Freedom beat East Burke 33-20; Forestview lost to East Lincoln 53-0

Outlook: Last year’s meeting between these teams in Morganton was a story of missed opportunities for the Patriots, which put up a stifling defensive effort against the Jaguars but saw a chance at a win slip away due to squandered chances on offense and a touchdown given up on special teams. Things look a little different this year. The Jaguars have lost their first two games by a combined 95-0 to Burns and Forestview after losing their quarterback, top two rushers and top receiver from last fall. The Patriots, on the other hand, brought back nearly all of their playmakers from last season and scored five touchdowns last Friday.

Prediction: Freedom