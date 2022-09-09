Burke Co. H.S. football preview capsules: Week 4

Highland Tech (0-3) at Draughn (2-1)

Last meeting: Draughn 69, Highland Tech 34 (fall 2021); Draughn leads 1-0

Last week: Highland Tech lost 42-0 at Carver; Draughn lost 28-27 in overtime at East Burke

Outlook: The Wildcats had their way and set all kinds of offensive program records in last fall’s meeting in Gastonia, the first in series history. The gap between the two teams appears to be fairly similar this year, even though DHS is coming off a tough rivalry loss in OT last week in Icard, again without reigning county player of the year Nigel Dula at running back. Justice Cunningham has been no slouch as the fill-in workhorse, however, leading the county in rushing attempts (63), yards (431) and touchdowns (nine) this season. The Wildcats also sport the county’s leading quarterback in Eli Tillery (27 of 64 for 550 yards and four touchdowns; 21 carries for 210 yards and three touchdowns) and its leading receiver in Zach Pinkerton (nine catches for 288 yards and three touchdowns). Combined with stellar players in the trenches like Luke Rector, Donnell Wilkins and Jesus Becerra, the Wildcats should overwhelm the Rams yet again when the teams kick off in Valdese this evening.

Prediction: Draughn

Freedom (1-2) at Patton (0-3)

Last meeting: Freedom 42, Patton 6 (fall 2021); Freedom leads 13-1

Last week: Freedom lost 13-7 at Forestview; Patton lost 34-8 at Wilkes Central

Outlook: After a couple pretty good outings to start the season, the Patriots’ offense hit a brick wall last week in Gastonia. Fortunately for them, and unfortunately for the Panthers, it could be a good bounce-back spot for FHS quarterback Jaylen Barnett, running back B.G. Hampton and wide receiver Tiras Walker as they face the county’s leakiest defense at Patton, which is giving up 379 yards (219 rushing, 160 passing) and 36 points per contest. If the Panthers are to stop Freedom from scoring its fifth straight Motown Throwdown win and 14th overall, they’ll both have to shore up the defensive issues and find a way to put a few more points on the board as they average just eight per game and have a season-high of just 16 in a 30-point home loss to Draughn a couple weeks ago. There have been some flashes for the PHS offense, which desires a ball-control style of offense. Running back Trevor Smith is second in the county with 294 rushing yards and one touchdown.

Prediction: Freedom