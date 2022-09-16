Burke Co. H.S. football preview capsules: Week 4

Draughn (3-1) at Owen (0-3)

Last meeting: Draughn 36, Owen 6 (fall 2021); Series tied 1-1

Last week: Draughn beat Highland Tech 62-6; Owen lost to North Henderson 44-34

Outlook: The Wildcats appear to be in good shape for the start of Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference as running back Nigel Dula, the reigning Burke County player of the year, made his season debut last week and scored a touchdown in a home rout of Highland Tech. DHS looks to reprise its blowout of the Warhorses from last season.

Prediction: Draughn

East Burke (2-1) at Maiden (2-1)

Last meeting: Maiden 43, East Burke 6 (fall 2021); Maiden leads 6-2

Last week: Both teams were idle

Outlook: The Cavaliers entered their bye riding the wave of a win over Draughn, but they emerge from it with the prospect of facing a tough Blue Devils team. Maiden did lose three weeks ago, but it was a narrow defeat at Watauga. East Burke probably still has some ground to gain to be able to beat this Catawba Valley 2A Conference opponent.

Prediction: East Burke

Freedom (2-2) at Central Cabarrus (1-2)

Last meeting: Freedom 42, Central Cabarrus 19 (fall 2021); Freedom leads 1-0

Last week: Freedom beat Patton 40-14; Central Cabarrus was idle

Outlook: The Vikings are tough to figure this fall, having lost to 2-2 Mount Pleasant and 3-1 Jay M. Robinson but beating 1-2 Hunter Huss, although the Huskies did manage to beat Hibriten three weeks ago. Last year’s matchup was pretty one-sided in favor of the Patriots, but it’s fair to wonder if Central Cabarrus has gained on them.

Prediction: Central Cabarrus

Patton (0-4) at Polk County (2-2)

Last meeting: Polk County 41, Patton 8 (fall 2021); Polk County leads 1-0

Last week: Patton lost to Freedom 40-14; Polk County beat Landrum (S.C.) 49-7

Outlook: The Wolverines shrugged off a two-game skid with a rout of Landrum last week in Columbus. The Panthers, meanwhile, are still seeking their first win and are coming off a blowout loss. Following, a 33-point win in Morganton last fall, Polk County looks to still have the Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference advantage here.

Prediction: Polk County