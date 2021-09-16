Burke Co. H.S. football preview capsules: Week 5

Owen (1-2) at Draughn (1-2)

Outlook: The Wildcats finally found their offense with last week's 35-point thrashing of Highland Tech, and they'll look to pour on more points this week in the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference opener. Draughn faces a Warhorses team that has already given up 125 points across three games, including a 56-spot to Chase in the season opener, while scoring just 74 points in return. That sounds like good news for Wildcats running back Nigel Dula, who last week ran for 185 yards and four touchdowns on 13 carries, and quarterback Eli Tillery, who tossed three TD passes in Gastonia.

Central Cabarrus (0-2) at Freedom (2-1)

Outlook: For the second time in three weeks, the Patriots are tasked with facing an 0-2 team that is probably better than its record shows. Central Cabarrus was outscored 52-17 across the season's first two weeks, but those losses came 24-0 to Mount Pleasant and 28-17 to Robinson, both quality squads. It's strikingly similar to Freedom's meeting with Forestview two weeks ago, as the Jaguars arrived in Morganton 0-2 with two "quality" losses before coming away with a 13-7 win. The Patriots' defense was impressive that night and likely will need to be so again tonight against a Vikings team that recent tradition suggests still is capable of putting up points.