Burke Co. H.S. Football Preview Capsules: Week 6

Draughn (2-2, 1-0) at Avery County (1-4, 1-0)

Outlook: The Wildcats’ offense has found its stride in the last couple games after a slow start, averaging more than 52 points per contest in wins over Highland Tech and Owen, the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference opener. Now, Draughn faces another WHC team giving up points in droves in Avery County. Avery gave up 34 or more in each of its four nonconference losses to start the season, including a 54-spot to Hampton (Tenn.) Given these teams’ recent history, there’s no reason to expect the Wildcats won’t score a lot of points again this time.

Madison (2-2) at Patton (0-3)

Outlook: The Panthers and Patriots step back out of conference play after both squads lost their league openers in blowout fashion a week ago. The main difference in the teams’ seasons so far is that Madison scored a couple wins in its nonconference slate while Patton did not. The Patriots also are scoring just north of 25 points per game while the Panthers have struggled mightily with offensive output. Madison hopes to keep scoring against a Patton defense that has given up 40-plus in back-to-back weeks while the Panthers will try to find footing against a Pats defense that gives up quite a few points.