Burke Co. H.S. football preview capsules: Week 6

Avery County (1-4, 1-0) at Draughn (4-1, 1-0)

Last meeting: Draughn 42, Avery County 22 (fall 2021); Draughn leads 3-1

Last week: Avery County beat Rosman 51-13; Draughn beat Owen 55-12

Outlook: Both of these teams are coming off Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference-openers that saw them put a lot of points on the board, and this series’ history also has featured a lot of scoring with some downright crazy plays made on both sides of the ball and special teams. But both teams also clamped down on lesser league opponents’ offenses last week, too. The main difference is Draughn enters the game 4-1, just one overtime period and one point from a 5-0 mark, while the Vikings’ win over Rosman was their first of the season. The Wildcats have a good bit of experience, momentum and recent series history on their side for tonight’s conference tilt in Valdese.

Prediction: Draughn

Bandys (1-3, 0-1) at East Burke (2-2, 0-1)

Last meeting: East Burke 36, Bandys 32 (fall 2021); Bandys leads 5-1

Last week: Bandys lost to West Lincoln 35-28; East Burke lost to Maiden 47-27

Outlook: The Cavaliers and Trojans both suffered tough losses to open Catawba Valley 2A Conference play last week, but they also proved they’re capable of contending in the league and scoring points this season, too. Now, these 0-1 teams meet in Icard with a chance to get to .500 early in the conference slate. If tonight’s game is anything like last fall’s contest, the fans will be in for a treat as East Burke scored its first win in series history in a shootout after several near misses versus Bandys in the past. The Cavs have a three- or four-pronged rushing attack most nights and will focus on wearing down the visitors’ defense.

Prediction: East Burke