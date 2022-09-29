Burke Co. H.S. football preview capsules: Week 7

Mitchell (4-2, 2-0) at Draughn (5-1, 2-0)Last meeting: Mitchell 62, Draughn 14 (fall 2021); Mitchell leads 1-0

Last week: Mitchell beat Owen 49-26; Draughn beat Avery County 57-7

Outlook: Last year’s 62-14 loss in Bakersville has been the Wildcats’ rallying cry ever since and with good reason, as this looks like the de facto Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference championship game just three weeks into the league slate. Draughn may have closed the gap to the Mountaineers over the past 12 months, but it’s hard to tell if it’s been enough to take down the perennial 1A powerhouse.

Prediction: Mitchell

East Burke (2-3, 0-2) at Newton-Conover (2-3, 1-1)

Last meeting: Newton-Conover 19, East Burke 12 (fall 2021); Newton-Conover leads 14-13

Last week: East Burke lost to Bandys 35-14; Newton-Conover lost to Lincolnton 22-21

Outlook: The Cavaliers are trying to rebound from a disappointing Catawba Valley 2A Conference loss last week, and the Red Devils are trying to recover from a frustrating one that came in walk-off fashion. Last year’s meeting in Icard was pretty competitive and this one very well could be, too. EB likely would prefer another low-scoring affair with ball-control offense behind its collection of runners.

Prediction: Newton-Conover

Freedom (3-2) at Hibriten (1-4)

Last meeting: Hibriten 14, Freedom 13 (fall 2021); Freedom leads 8-6

Last week: Both teams were idle

Outlook: This series’ recent history has favored the Panthers, including a dominant regular-season Northwestern 3A/4A Conference game last season. The Patriots very nearly followed that up with a first-round playoff win in Lenoir, however. The time looks right for Freedom to get back in the win column on their way to perhaps a top-two finish in the league. FHS has shown strength in both phases of its offense with QB Jaylen Barnett and RB B.G. Hampton.

Prediction: Freedom

Patton (0-5, 0-1) at

East Rutherford (1-5, 0-2)

Last meeting: East Rutherford 34, Patton 7 (2018); East Rutherford leads 5-1

Last week: Patton was idle; East Rutherford lost to Chase 55-9

Outlook: Both of these teams know this game represents their best shot at getting a Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference win this season, and the matchup seems fairly even going into kickoff in Bostic. This one could shape up in the Panthers’ favor if they’re able to sustain drives with what has turned into a prolific rushing offense, featuring the county’s leading runner in senior Trevor Smith.

Prediction: Patton

— Compiled by Justin Epley