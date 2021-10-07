Burke Co. H.S. football preview capsules: Week 8

Bunker Hill (6-0, 3-0) at East Burke (1-3, 0-2)
Last meeting: Bunker Hill 47, East Burke 6 (Spring 2021)
Last week: Bunker Hill beat West Lincoln 15-7; East Burke lost to Newton-Conover 19-12
Outlook: The Bears certainly proved their undefeated record was nothing to shrug off last week as they defeated a West Lincoln team that had pushed Maiden to the brink and appeared — at least before that game — that it might be the second-best team in the Catawba Valley 2A Conference. The Cavaliers will need to put it all together and have their game of the year to date offensively to be able to hang around long enough to break through in league play.
Prediction: Bunker Hill
Freedom (3-2, 0-1) at South Caldwell (4-1, 0-1)
Last meeting: Freedom 52, South Caldwell 34 (2019)
Last week: Freedom lost to Hibriten 42-14; South Caldwell lost to Watauga 56-22
Outlook: The Patriots-Spartans game was canceled in the spring season due to COVID-19 issues, so tonight’s meeting in Sawmills is the Northwestern 3A/4A rivals’ first in two years, and both teams enter off a league-opening loss. The bad news is South has already beaten a Hibriten team that wore Freedom out last week. The good news is the Patriots couldn’t possibly get off to that poor a start again. Freedom has won the teams’ last seven head-to-head meetings.
Prediction: South Caldwell
Patton (2-3, 0-1) at R-S Central (1-4, 1-2)
Last meeting: R-S Central 41, Patton 13 (2019)
Last week: Patton beat Cherryville 22-14; R-S Central lost to Polk County 48-28
Outlook: The Panthers have found the end zone more frequently the last two weeks than they did over the first three with an improved aerial attack, and their defense also flexed its muscles last week with four takeaways including one that sealed the win late. The Hilltoppers are likely one of the best 1-4 teams around, having given league frontrunner Hendersonville all it could handle in an overtime loss. But R-S has also had some head-scratching results.
Prediction: R-S Central
