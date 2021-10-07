Burke Co. H.S. football preview capsules: Week 8

Bunker Hill (6-0, 3-0) at East Burke (1-3, 0-2)

Outlook: The Bears certainly proved their undefeated record was nothing to shrug off last week as they defeated a West Lincoln team that had pushed Maiden to the brink and appeared — at least before that game — that it might be the second-best team in the Catawba Valley 2A Conference. The Cavaliers will need to put it all together and have their game of the year to date offensively to be able to hang around long enough to break through in league play.