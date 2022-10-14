Burke Co. H.S. football preview capsules: Week 8

Draughn (7-1, 4-0) at Rosman (0-8, 0-4)

Last meeting: Draughn 62, Rosman 14 (fall 2021); Draughn leads 1-0

Last week: Draughn beat Madison 56-21; Rosman lost to Owen 43-0

Outlook: A ridiculously long bus ride notwithstanding, there won’t be much standing in the way of a 5-0 start to Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference play for Draughn out near the North Carolina-Georgia border. In simplest terms, the Wildcats have scored 402 points to Rosman’s 80 so far this season while DHS has allowed just 111 points compared to the Tigers’ 341. The question is how soon the running clock starts.

Prediction: Draughn

Lincolnton (4-3, 3-1) at East Burke (2-5, 0-4)

Last meeting: Lincolnton 35, East Burke 20 (fall 2021); Lincolnton leads 1-0

Last week: East Burke lost to Bunker Hill 24-20; Lincolnton beat West Caldwell 42-13

Outlook: The Cavaliers suffered another heartbreak last week in Claremont, surrendering a 14-0 lead and what would have been their first Catawba Valley 2A Conference win of the season. East Burke gets to play at home this week, but the Wolves have bounced back from a rough nonconference start for a 3-1 mark in league play, with the loss coming by just one point.

Prediction: Lincolnton

Freedom (4-3, 1-1) at Ashe County (2-5, 0-3)

Last meeting: Freedom 54, Ashe County 28 (fall 2021); Freedom leads 1-0

Last week: Freedom beat South Caldwell 37-21; Ashe County lost to Hibriten 63-40

Outlook: The Patriots’ roller coaster season continued last week as they played at home for the first time in over a month and easily beat South Caldwell. The upswing may last a little longer this time as they travel to West Jefferson to take on a Huskies team that can score points but gives up even more. Last year’s game in Morganton was the same.

Prediction: Freedom

Patton (1-6, 1-2) at Brevard (3-4, 2-1)

Last meeting: Brevard 41, Patton 20; Brevard leads 1-0

Last week: Patton lost to R-S Central 36-34, Brevard lost to Chase 42-14

Outlook: The Panthers nearly made good on their opportunity to string together two straight Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference wins, staging a big home comeback against the Hilltoppers that fell a little shy. Things get tougher this week as they have to travel up the mountain and take on a Blue Devils team that is off to a decent start to conference action, including a 44-6 win over R-S.

Prediction: Brevard