Burke Co. H.S. football preview capsules: Week 8

Draughn (6-1, 3-0) at Madison (2-4, 1-1)

Last meeting: Draughn 35, Madison 7 (fall 2021); Draughn leads 2-0

Last week: Draughn beat Mitchell 56-21; Madison beat Rosman 56-28

Outlook: The Wildcats put themselves in control of the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference with a statement home win over Mitchell last week. Despite that Madison also is coming off a blowout WHC win, this one shouldn’t be too close. If Draughn is going to slip up anywhere along the road to a league title, it won’t be here. DHS has a lot of talent and, perhaps even more importantly, momentum.

Prediction: Draughn

East Burke (2-4, 0-3) at Bunker Hill (6-0, 3-0)

Last meeting: Bunker Hill 31, East Burke 8 (fall 2021); Bunker Hill leads 7-2

Last week: East Burke lost to Newton-Conover 28-20; Bunker Hill beat West Lincoln 35-34 (OT)

Outlook: These teams are coming off Catawba Valley 2A Conference games that were flipsides of the same coin. The Bears won a thriller in overtime over West Lincoln while the Cavaliers saw another second-half comeback bid fall short. Bunker Hill also boasts homefield advantage in this contest and has been a tough matchup for East Burke in recent years.

Prediction: Bunker Hill

South Caldwell (4-2, 0-1) at Freedom (3-3, 0-1)

Last meeting: South Caldwell 20, Freedom 14 (fall 2021); Freedom leads 28-6

Last week: South Caldwell lost to Watauga 56-7; Freedom lost to Hibriten 43-20

Outlook: For one half last week, the Patriots looked really solid offensively, doing enough to keep up with a Hibriten triple option offense they couldn’t stop. The second half was altogether different when they got behind two scores early and had to move away from a ground-and-pound approach. The bad news, but not a certain indicator, is that South Caldwell already beat the Panthers.

Prediction: South Caldwell

R-S Central (2-5, 0-3) at Patton (1-5, 1-1)

Last meeting: R-S Central 48, Patton 0; R-S Central leads 5-3

Last week: R-S Central lost to Polk County 42-21; Patton beat East Rutherford 38-27

Outlook: The Panthers’ first win came against a struggling Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference, but it was still a good win for the Patton program. It was a good blueprint for future success as their ground game dominated and the defense took advantage of miscues by the other team. PHS could string together a couple wins, hosting the Hilltoppers, who are winless in the conference.

Prediction: Patton