Burke Co. H.S. football preview capsules: Week 9

Rosman (0-6, 0-2) at Draughn (3-3, 2-1)

Last meeting: None

Last week: Rosman lost to Owen 50-7; Draughn was idle

Outlook: The Wildcats’ Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference debut at Mitchell two weeks ago was rough and it was followed up by a COVID-19 cancelation, but Draughn now gets a Rosman team that hasn’t won a game since Sept. 6, 2019, and hasn’t secured a league victory since Nov. 2, 2018. Additionally, the Tigers most recently were routed by an Owen team that Draughn blew out earlier this fall. With DHS rested and ready to defend its home turf, that seems to bode well.

Prediction: Draughn

East Burke (1-4, 0-3) at Lincolnton (3-4, 3-1)

Last meeting: None

Last week: East Burke lost to Bunker Hill 31-8; Lincolnton beat West Caldwell 27-7