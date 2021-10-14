Burke Co. H.S. football preview capsules: Week 9

Rosman (0-6, 0-2) at Draughn (3-3, 2-1)
Last meeting: None
Last week: Rosman lost to Owen 50-7; Draughn was idle
Outlook: The Wildcats’ Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference debut at Mitchell two weeks ago was rough and it was followed up by a COVID-19 cancelation, but Draughn now gets a Rosman team that hasn’t won a game since Sept. 6, 2019, and hasn’t secured a league victory since Nov. 2, 2018. Additionally, the Tigers most recently were routed by an Owen team that Draughn blew out earlier this fall. With DHS rested and ready to defend its home turf, that seems to bode well.
Prediction: Draughn
East Burke (1-4, 0-3) at Lincolnton (3-4, 3-1)
Last meeting: None
Last week: East Burke lost to Bunker Hill 31-8; Lincolnton beat West Caldwell 27-7
Outlook: In a week where Burke County teams have no series history, this one is the most surprising. Separated by 28 miles, the Cavaliers and Wolves have never played since EB opened in 1974. In fact, Lincolnton hasn’t played a Burke team since 2011 versus Draughn, which was its first since facing Freedom in 1988. The Wolves got off to a slow start in nonconference play this fall, but have been stronger in the Catawba Valley 2A Conference.
Prediction: Lincolnton
Ashe County (1-5, 0-2) at Freedom (3-3, 0-2)
Last meeting: None
Last week: Ashe County lost to Hibriten 35-7; Freedom lost to South Caldwell 20-14
Outlook: This Northwestern 3A/4A Conference matchup pits a Patriots team that likes to run the ball versus a Huskies squad with an air raid offense. Ashe throws the ball 38 times per game compared to just 13 rushing attempts per contest. The best recipe for Freedom would be a ball-control offense paced by running back B.G. Hampton to keep the quick-paced Huskies offense off the field and give the FHS defense time to catch its breath between series.
Prediction: Freedom
Brevard (2-4, 0-2) at Patton (2-4, 0-2)
Last meeting: None
Last week: Brevard lost to Chase 43-14; Patton lost to R-S Central 48-0
Outlook: Seeking their first Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference wins of the season, the Blue Devils and Panthers face off in Morganton after suffering blowout losses a week ago. The Panthers have been hit by injuries and COVID-19 absences throughout the season, and could be a little shorthanded again tonight. If quarterback Randan Clarke returns, he’ll be tasked with making enough plays on the offensive side while the defense hopes to contain a Brevard offense scoring 23 points per game.