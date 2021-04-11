Burke Co. teams shut out of state football playoffs

CHAPEL HILL — Burke County’s quartet of prep football teams was shut out of the NCHSAA state playoffs for the first time in the four-high school era and the county is absent from the postseason for the first time overall since 2000.
All four teams were left out as the state released playoff brackets on Saturday evening. Like the regular season, the year’s postseason is abbreviated due to COVID-19 rescheduling.
For Freedom, it marked the end of a streak of eight straight years in the postseason dating back to 2011, when a one-loss Patriots squad was disqualified from being eligible due to a violation of the NCHSAA’s rules on fighting. FHS finished 2-4 overall and 2-3 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference after a 2-0 start.
Draughn, meanwhile, finished with the county’s best record at 5-2, but third place in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference was not enough to earn the state’s lone wild card spot in 2A West and get the Wildcats in the postseason for the second straight year.
East Burke (4-3 NWFAC) hasn’t made the playoffs since 2015 and Patton (1-6 NWFAC) missed the postseason for a second straight time.
Hibriten (7-0, 6-0 NWFAC), the undefeated NWFAC champion, earned the No. 3 seed in 2AA West and will kick off the playoffs Friday versus No. 6 Burns (5-2). The winner will face No. 2 Maiden or No. 7 Salisbury the following week.
Bunker Hill (6-1 NWFAC), the league runner-up, earned the eighth and final seed in the 2A West bracket and will visit No. 1 Hendersonville (5-2). The winner gets a matchup with No. 4 Shelby or No. 5 Walkertown.
Watauga (5-1, 5-0 NWC), the NWC champion, earned the top seed in the 3AA West bracket and will start off the postseason against No. 8 Dudley (6-1) with the winner poised to play No. 4 A.L. Brown or No. 5 T.C. Roberson.
Alexander Central (5-2, 5-1 NWC) finished second in the NWC and was awarded the No. 7 seed in 3AA West for the right to travel to No. 2 Mount Tabor (7-0). The winner will face No. 3 Weddington or No. 6 Asheville in the second round.
And South Caldwell (3-2, 3-1 NWC), the league’s top 4A team, received the No. 4 seed in the 4A West bracket and will play No. 5 Hillside (5-1) with the winner taking on No. 1 Grimsley or No. 8 East Forsyth.
Justin Epley is a sports writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.