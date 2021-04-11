Burke Co. teams shut out of state football playoffs

CHAPEL HILL — Burke County’s quartet of prep football teams was shut out of the NCHSAA state playoffs for the first time in the four-high school era and the county is absent from the postseason for the first time overall since 2000.

All four teams were left out as the state released playoff brackets on Saturday evening. Like the regular season, the year’s postseason is abbreviated due to COVID-19 rescheduling.

For Freedom, it marked the end of a streak of eight straight years in the postseason dating back to 2011, when a one-loss Patriots squad was disqualified from being eligible due to a violation of the NCHSAA’s rules on fighting. FHS finished 2-4 overall and 2-3 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference after a 2-0 start.

Draughn, meanwhile, finished with the county’s best record at 5-2, but third place in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference was not enough to earn the state’s lone wild card spot in 2A West and get the Wildcats in the postseason for the second straight year.

East Burke (4-3 NWFAC) hasn’t made the playoffs since 2015 and Patton (1-6 NWFAC) missed the postseason for a second straight time.