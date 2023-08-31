WEDNESDAY
Boys soccer
Patton 2, Freedom 1
Girls tennis
Hibriten 9, Freedom 0
THURSDAY
Boys soccer
Maiden 2, Draughn 1
NCSSM-Morganton 1, East Burke 0
Patton 5, McDowell 0
Volleyball
Bandys 3, East Burke 2 (15-25, 27-25, 25-20, 6-25, 5-15)
Draughn 3, Owen 2 (26-24, 22-25, 25-17, 21-25, 15-12)
Hibriten 3, Patton 0 (set scores unavailable)
Mountain Heritage 3, Freedom 0 (25-7, 25-20, 25-20)
People are also reading…
Girls tennis
Draughn 5, Avery County 4
East Burke 7, Patton 2
JV football
East Burke 52, Draughn 12
Freedom 21, Forestview 6