Note: All scheduled events are subject to change due to weather and other circumstances.
LATE MONDAY
Boys soccer
Draughn (1-8-1, 1-2 WHC) at Madison; Newton-Conover at East Burke (0-7-1, 0-2 CVAC); NCSSM-Morganton (3-2-3, 1-1-1 WHC) at Mitchell; East Rutherford at Patton (8-0-3, 1-0 MF7).
Cross country
East Burke at Lincolnton.
Girls golf
Draughn, Patton in match at Silver Creek; Freedom in NWC match at Brushy Mountain; NCSSM-Morganton in WHC match at TBD.
Girls tennis
NCSSM-Morganton (3-2, 3-0 WHC) at Draughn (6-2, 1-1 WHC); Alexander Central at Freedom (1-4, 0-4 NWC).
People are also reading…
Volleyball
Draughn (10-3, 4-1 WHC) at East Burke (6-8, 3-3 CVAC); Freedom (4-9, 0-1 NWC) at South Caldwell; NCSSM-Morganton (1-6, 0-1 WHC) at Wilkes Central.
TUESDAY
Cross country
Draughn, NCSSM-Morganton at McDowell.
Girls golf
East Burke in CVAC match at Catawba.
Girls tennis
Mountain Heritage at NCSSM-Morganton; East Burke (1-2, 0-1 CVAC) at Bandys; Patton (0-6, 0-4 MF7) at Brevard.
Volleyball
West Caldwell at East Burke; Patton (3-10, 2-3 MF7) at Hendersonville.
WEDNESDAY
Cross country
East Burke at Lincolnton.
Boys soccer
Bunker Hill at East Burke; Patton at R-S Central.
Girls tennis
Avery County at Draughn; Freedom at Hibriten.
Volleyball
Mountain Heritage at Draughn; Ashe County at Freedom.
THURSDAY
Boys soccer
Draughn at Erwin; Hibriten at Freedom (4-3-1); Owen at NCSSM-Morganton.
Girls golf
Draughn in WHC match at Grassy Creek; NCSSM-Morganton in match at TBD.
Girls tennis
Draughn at NCSSM-Morganton; Newton-Conover at East Burke; Patton at East Rutherford.
Volleyball
East Burke at Maiden; Patton at Polk County.
FRIDAY
Football
Draughn (4-1, 1-0 WHC) at Avery County; East Burke (2-2, 0-1 CVAC) at Bandys.
SATURDAY
Cross country
East Burke, NCSSM-Morganton, Patton at Freedom.
The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.