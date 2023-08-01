July ended and the NCHSAA’s window for high school football practice in the state opened, meaning Burke County’s four squads officially hit the field for the first time on Monday.

Draughn had 52 first-day participants (a number that grew to 55 on Tuesday), East Burke a county-best 71 kids on Day 1 and Freedom 65 with a couple more late arrivals expected. Numbers were unavailable for Patton’s first day of practice.

For the Cavaliers, who currently sport the county’s largest roster, one of the highlights of the first day was senior lineman Brady Bostain’s “Monday Motivation” speech, said fourth-year head coach Derrick Minor. EBHS gives a senior the chance to speak to the team every Monday, and Minor described Bostain’s oratory as a “great” one.

Minor also liked what he saw from his team’s physical development over the offseason and how that will translate to the gridiron and the locker room for a team that carries loftier expectations after finishing 3-7 overall last year, including 1-6 in Catawba Valley 2A Conference play.

“Our biggest advantage this year is all of our young guys have grown up,” Minor said. “We’ve gotten stronger, faster and tougher. The carryover from last year is really putting us ahead in our schemes and culture.”

The Wildcats are back and looking for more after a thrilling 13-2 campaign last year that included a 6-0 Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference run to the school’s first-ever league championship, as well as its deepest playoff run (and one of the best in county history) as Draughn won four postseason games and advanced all the way to the NCHSAA 1A West Regional final.

DHS coach Chris Powell said he was satisfied with the number of players he has on the field early in the going, especially with nearly 20 freshmen to serve as building blocks for the future of the program.

He also noted that his upperclassmen seemed to have a chip on their shoulder and look ready to work hard to achieve even more this fall.

“I loved the excitement and energy we had Day 1,” Powell said. “Our kids were flying around and excited to be back playing football.”

The Patriots, the county’s other team to reach the state playoffs last year, are another squad looking for more this year after going 6-5 overall and 3-2 in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference (finished third) en route to a first-round postseason exit.

Fourth-year head coach Justin Hawn was pleased with his team’s first-day execution, with both sides of the ball accomplishing a lot. That included young players as the JV team was able to install much of its playbook, leading to what the coach described as “overall, a great Day 1 at Freedom High School.”

“We had great energy on Day 1,” Hawn said. “Several of our seniors taking up vocal leadership was exciting to see.”

The Panthers started a new era with their first official practice under head coach Ryan Goggio. The new PHS hire was unable to be reached for comment following the opening day on the field.

Patton went 1-9 a season ago, a mark that included a 1-5 showing in the Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference.