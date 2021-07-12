Burke drops Game 3 pitchers' duel to Mint Hill

Morganton’s Shuey Field was the site of an old-fashioned pitchers’ duel on Sunday between Burke County Post 21’s Dusty Revis and Mint Hill Post 555’s Adam Wilkerson in Game 3 of a second-round American Legion baseball N.C. Area IV playoff series.
And it was Wilkerson and Post 555 who came out on top, winning the pivotal game of their best-of-five series, 4-2. The loss put Burke on the hot seat in late Monday’s Game 4, also at Shuey.
The turning point Sunday came in the top of the third inning when Mint Hill scored two unearned runs on a pair of errors to take a 3-1 lead they would not relinquish the rest of the way.
“It’s just one of those things that happens,” Post 21 coach Brent Rowe said of the miscues. “We have been a good fielding team all year. Besides, the reason we lost the game is because we did not hit the ball like we have all year. You can’t win with just two hits.”
Revis gave up a leadoff single, but settled down to record a pair of strikeouts in the opening frame. Revis also led off the bottom half with a walk and scored on a booming double by Chapel Matson to put Burke up 1-0.
In the second, Carson Dyson drew a one-out walk. After he moved to second and third on a stolen base and a balk, he was thrown out on a key play while trying to score on a fly ball, leaving the score at 1-0.
Mint Hill mounted a threat in the third with a bunt-turned-hit and then a double by Wilkerson with one out. An error by the shortstop allowed Mint Hill to tie the game at 1-1 and a suicide squeeze by Nathan Samii allowed Wilkerson to score as Mint Hill led 2-1. Another error allowed the lead to grow to 3-1 before Revis could retire the side.
Burke (11-10) got one of those back in their next at bat as Revis drew a walk, stole second and scored on a hit by Matson to make the tally 3-2.
But Mint Hill got that run back in the top of the fourth as Wilkerson helped himself at the plate once with a RBI double to give Post 555 a 4-2 lead. Wilkerson solidified that lead by striking out the side in the bottom half to leave the score at 4-2
Post 21 put aboard a baserunner in the bottom of the sixth as Wes Smith drew a walk, but Wilkerson struck out the side once again to leave the score at 4-2
Mint Hill made a bid to add insurance runs in the seventh, but Burke was able to turn a 6-4-3 double play to escape a two-on, no-out jam. But Burke went down in order in their final at bat as Wilkerson secured the first two outs and Ick Cirino came in to strikeout Revis and secure the win and the save for Mint Hill
Rowe felt Post 21 was ready for the elimination game late Monday, with Game 5 returning to Mint Hill on Tuesday if necessary.
“We have had our backs against the wall before,” Rowe said. “We are a good baseball team. It will just come down to who wants it more and who wants to keep playing, and I think we do.”
Jacob Conley can be reached at sports@morganton.com.