Burke drops Game 3 pitchers' duel to Mint Hill

Mint Hill mounted a threat in the third with a bunt-turned-hit and then a double by Wilkerson with one out. An error by the shortstop allowed Mint Hill to tie the game at 1-1 and a suicide squeeze by Nathan Samii allowed Wilkerson to score as Mint Hill led 2-1. Another error allowed the lead to grow to 3-1 before Revis could retire the side.

Burke (11-10) got one of those back in their next at bat as Revis drew a walk, stole second and scored on a hit by Matson to make the tally 3-2.

But Mint Hill got that run back in the top of the fourth as Wilkerson helped himself at the plate once with a RBI double to give Post 555 a 4-2 lead. Wilkerson solidified that lead by striking out the side in the bottom half to leave the score at 4-2

Post 21 put aboard a baserunner in the bottom of the sixth as Wes Smith drew a walk, but Wilkerson struck out the side once again to leave the score at 4-2

Mint Hill made a bid to add insurance runs in the seventh, but Burke was able to turn a 6-4-3 double play to escape a two-on, no-out jam. But Burke went down in order in their final at bat as Wilkerson secured the first two outs and Ick Cirino came in to strikeout Revis and secure the win and the save for Mint Hill