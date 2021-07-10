 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Burke ends jr. legion baseball season with 2nd straight win
0 comments
Jr. American Legion baseball

Burke ends jr. legion baseball season with 2nd straight win

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
071121-mnh-sports-jrlegion-bsb-p1

Burke's Jeff Stringfield, right, is congratulated after he hit a double Friday night in a season-ending home win over Burns.

 RUSTY JONES, THE NEWS HERALD

The Burke Braves Junior American Legion baseball team defeated Burns 6-4 in its regular-season finale on Friday night at Shuey Field, ending the season on a two-game win streak.

Burke starting pitcher Colin Eckard (6 IP, 4 H, 2 ER) was solid from the mound, pitching a shutout through the first five innings of play.

In the bottom of the second, Corbin McNeil singled to get the momentum going for Burke (3-8). In the next at-bat, center fielder Ethan Keener was hit by a pitch, followed by Austin Reynolds reaching first base after a wild pitch got away from the catcher on strike three.

With the bases loaded, catcher Jeff Springfield hit an RBI double to drive in McNeil and Keener for a 2-0 lead.

Burke increased the lead to 5-0 in the bottom of the third when Eckard drove in one run with a single. A second run came when McNeil was walked with the bases loaded, and the final run of the inning came with  a Stringfield RBI single.

The score remained 5-0 until the top of the sixth, when an error brought in two Burns runs. A Dalton Teague double plated Luke Bumgarner in the bottom of the frame for a 6-2 margin, and Teague closed things out from the mound in the top of the seventh. Despite two Burns runs, Burke hung on for the triumph.

The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

No fans? No problem! A look back at substitutes for sports during the pandemic

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert