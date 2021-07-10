Burke ends jr. legion baseball season with 2nd straight win

The Burke Braves Junior American Legion baseball team defeated Burns 6-4 in its regular-season finale on Friday night at Shuey Field, ending the season on a two-game win streak.

Burke starting pitcher Colin Eckard (6 IP, 4 H, 2 ER) was solid from the mound, pitching a shutout through the first five innings of play.

In the bottom of the second, Corbin McNeil singled to get the momentum going for Burke (3-8). In the next at-bat, center fielder Ethan Keener was hit by a pitch, followed by Austin Reynolds reaching first base after a wild pitch got away from the catcher on strike three.

With the bases loaded, catcher Jeff Springfield hit an RBI double to drive in McNeil and Keener for a 2-0 lead.

Burke increased the lead to 5-0 in the bottom of the third when Eckard drove in one run with a single. A second run came when McNeil was walked with the bases loaded, and the final run of the inning came with a Stringfield RBI single.

The score remained 5-0 until the top of the sixth, when an error brought in two Burns runs. A Dalton Teague double plated Luke Bumgarner in the bottom of the frame for a 6-2 margin, and Teague closed things out from the mound in the top of the seventh. Despite two Burns runs, Burke hung on for the triumph.

