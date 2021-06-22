Burke falls late vs. R-S

RUTHERFORDTON — The Burke Braves Junior American Legion baseball team jumped to a 3-1 lead through two innings Monday at R-S Central, but the hosts kept chipping away late and came back to earn a 4-3 walk-off win.

The loss was Burke’s third straight after a season-opening win.

Burke (1-3) jumped to a 2-0 lead thanks to a two-out rally in the top of the first. Luke Bumgarner led off with a single and stole second base, but back-to-back strikeouts left him 180 feet from home with two down. Colin Eckard then walked, and Austin Reynolds’ single chased in Bumgarner with the game’s first run before Eckard also scored.

After R-S cut the margin to 2-1, Logan Brown led off the Burke portion of the second with a single and scored what proved to be Burke’s final run.

R-S scored once in the bottom of the fifth and again once in the sixth to tie the game, then nabbed its only lead at the most important time, using a single, stolen bases and error to get its last run in the seventh.

It was Burke’s sixth error of the night compared to none for R-S, who also outhit the guests by a 6-5 tally. Burke did draw five walks and issued only two.