Burke squads complete tune-ups at Patton-hosted Jamboree

Burke County's four high school football teams have completed their preseason tests.

Now, it's time to kick off the 2022 regular season this coming Friday.

"We wanted to be tested," Draughn coach Chris Powell said after his team's performance in the Burke County Jamboree on Friday night at Patton High School. "We feel like if we can be tested early on, it will help us in the long run."

Draughn, East Burke and Freedom joined host Patton in playing out-of-county opponents in the jamboree. Patton athletic director Jeff Williams estimated 4,000 fans attended the event where two teams played on each end of the field with a 60-minute continuous clock.

Draughn played South Caldwell at the same time Freedom played South Iredell. In the second 60 minutes, East Burke faced Anderson (S.C.) and Patton battled West Caldwell.

"We had a lot of young guys put their swords to the fire tonight," East Burke coach Derrick Minor said.

Next, his team kicks off the regular season against Patton at home in an opening-night county rivalry game. Other season-opening action will include Draughn playing host to Thomas Jefferson and Freedom playing host to Crest.

Freedom vs. South Iredell

Freedom's offense included quarterback Landon Cox connecting on a touchdown pass and running back B.G. Hampton rumbling for two more scores.

"We're working on getting the running game established," Freedom coach Justin Hawn said. "B.G. had a good night for us. He's a load to bring down and has quick feet."

Hawn said the Patriots still need to work on timing for completing passes and getting emotions in check, but he said the team showed grit in the scrimmage.

"We showed a little fatigue early, but we fought through it well," he said. "We had some guys, it was their first time playing and learning that a game is different from practice."

Draughn vs. South Caldwell

For Draughn and South Caldwell, Friday was a continuation of preseason battles. They already had scrimmaged on Wednesday in Sawmills.

At Patton, Draughn struck for three touchdowns early. In the end, quarterback Eli Tillery threw three TD passes and scored on a sneak from the 1-yard-line.

"Everybody did a phenomenal job from defense bringing pressure, receivers catching, and the line protecting," Powell said.

He also expressed delight with getting more than the starters involved.

"We substituted a lot of young guys to get them experience after 20 to 30 minutes," he said. "I am proud of the way the players stepped up."

East Burke vs. Anderson

East Burke scored on its first possession and added two more scores before Anderson reached the end zone.

However, Minor said building depth for the season ahead was a main benefit of the scrimmage.

"We played everybody to see how much depth we could get, and we didn't miss a beat," he said. "We had a lot of sophomores starting, and the moment didn't get too big for them."

Patton vs. West Caldwell

Patton coach Mark Duncan said the Panthers had to cope with an athletic West Caldwell team.

"We had to adjust to that," Duncan said. "Our kids stayed composed."

Quarterback Randan Clarke and running back Noah Goodman scored touchdowns for Patton.

"Randan has worked really hard to get himself in the position he's in," Duncan said. "He's a great kid and one of our leaders."