Archers from schools in Burke County enjoyed success at a trio of tournaments over the past few weeks.

Most recently on Saturday, local archers participated in the third annual Caldwell County Archery Tournament, hosted by South Caldwell High School in Sawmills.

In elementary school team standings, George Hildebrand No. 1 was third and Drexel No. 1 was seventh. In middle school action, East Burke No. 1 was second, Table Rock No. 1 was seventh and New Dimensions No. 1 was ninth. And in high school competition, East Burke No. 1 was third.

Top Burke individual archers included East Burke’s Natalie Bell (first in high school girls; Academic Archer), East Burke’s Zane Taylor (second in high school boys; Academic Archer), East Burke’s Freedom Ramirez (third in middle school girls), Icard’s Zoey Taylor (third in elementary girls; Academic Archer), East Burke’s Carter Seagle (fourth in middle school boys), East Burke’s Amie Humphries (fifth in middle school girls), East Burke’s Luke Duncan (sixth in middle school boys), Icard’s Logan Berry (sixth in elementary school boys; Academic Archer), East Burke’s Kaitlyn Brewer (seventh in high school girls; Academic Archer), East Burke’s Carley Mace (seventh in middle school girls) and East Burke’s LeeJohn Yang (ninth in high school boys; Academic Archer).

From Feb. 1-3, Burke County Public Schools hosted an Elementary 10-Meter Virtual Tournament.

George Hildebrand No. 1 won the team portion of the event, followed by Icard No. 1, Valdese No. 1, Drexel No. 1, Salem No. 1, Glen Alpine No. 1, Hillcrest No. 1, Hildebran No. 1, Forest Hill No. 1, Ray Childers No. 1, Ray Childers No. 2, Oak Hill No. 1 and Mull No. 1

The top 10 in boys were Icard’s Logan Berry (Academic Archer), George Hildebrand’s Nowen Yang, Valdese’s William Bowman, Drexel’s Jaxon Hunter, Salem’s Edward Stoudenmire, George Hildebrand’s Kaden Hudson, George Hildebrand’s Noah Thomas, Icard’s Xander Mobley (Academic Archer), George Hildebrand’s Marshall Withers and Icard’s Miles Seagle (Academic Archer).

The top 10 girls were Icard’s Zoey Taylor (Academic Archer), George Hildebrand’s Maggie Mace, Oak Hill’s Allison Grady, George Hildebrand’s Jocelyn Anderson, Icard’s Jill Sanjaria, Icard’s London Offenbacker, Glen Alpine’s Madison Moretz, Mountain View’s Lydia Bjorlie, Icard’s Avril Childers (Academic Archer) and Icard’s Desirae Lipscomb (Academic Archer).

And on Jan. 21, East Burke Middle School hosted the second annual Eastern Burke Archery Tournament in Icard. EBMS coach Elicia Carter organized the event.

Participating schools included East Burke High, East Burke Middle, Icard Elementary, Glen Alpine Elementary, Ray Childers Elementary, Salem Elementary, Table Rock Middle, Valdese Elementary, New Dimensions Charter, Ball’s Creek Elementary, Bandys High, Blackburn Elementary, Carolina Christian, Charles H. Tuttle Elementary, Covenant Classical, Granite Falls Middle, Hickory Day, Maiden High, Maiden Mill, Mill Creek Middle, Sherrill’s Ford Elementary, South Caldwell High, Startown Elementary, Summit Charter and West Lincoln High.

The county’s top finishers were East Burke’s Natalie Bell (first in high school girls; Academic Archer), Icard’s Zoey Taylor (first in elementary girls; Academic Archer), East Burke’s Zane Taylor (second in high school boys; Academic Archer), East Burke’s Audrina Buchanan (second in middle school girls), East Burke’s Hudson Lentz (third in high school boys; Academic Archer), East Burke’s Hannah Smith (fourth in middle school girls), East Burke’s LeeJohn Yang (sixth in high school boys; Academic Archer), East Burke’s Stormi Willis (sixth in high school girls; Academic Archer), Icard’s Logan Berry (sixth in elementary boys; Academic Archer). Icard’s Addison Lowman (eighth in elementary girls; Academic Archer), East Burke’s Christian Rothwell (ninth in high school boys; Academic Archer), East Burke’s Carter Seagle (10th in high school boys) and East Burke’s Freedom Ramirez (10th in middle school girls).

The North Carolina State Tournament will be held from Feb. 17-18 in Winston-Salem.