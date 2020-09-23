Burke suffers first 2 losses vs. McDowell

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MARION — After a 4-0 start through two weeks, Burke suffered its first two losses of the Big League Camp Fall League baseball season on Tuesday night, falling to hometown McDowell at the league’s namesake facility, 4-3 in seven innings and 2-1 in five.

The opening game was tied 3-3 from the third inning until the bottom of the seventh when McDowell put one into left field with a runner on second base to win in walkoff fashion.

Burke (4-2), playing as the visiting team, had gotten a 2-0 jump in the top of the first when Wes Smith walked, move to second on Peyton Smith’s single and both runners took home on Easton McCoy’s two-RBI single to right after Peyton Smith had moved into scoring position on Waylon Rutherford’s sacrifice.

After McDowell responded to tie it in the bottom of the first and put another run across for a 3-2 lead in the second, Burke’s other run came in the top of the third when Cole Whisnant led off with a walk, moved to second when Damien Dula was hit by a pitch and took home when Wes Smith reached on an error.