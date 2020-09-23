Burke suffers first 2 losses vs. McDowell

MARION — After a 4-0 start through two weeks, Burke suffered its first two losses of the Big League Camp Fall League baseball season on Tuesday night, falling to hometown McDowell at the league’s namesake facility, 4-3 in seven innings and 2-1 in five.
The opening game was tied 3-3 from the third inning until the bottom of the seventh when McDowell put one into left field with a runner on second base to win in walkoff fashion.
Burke (4-2), playing as the visiting team, had gotten a 2-0 jump in the top of the first when Wes Smith walked, move to second on Peyton Smith’s single and both runners took home on Easton McCoy’s two-RBI single to right after Peyton Smith had moved into scoring position on Waylon Rutherford’s sacrifice.
After McDowell responded to tie it in the bottom of the first and put another run across for a 3-2 lead in the second, Burke’s other run came in the top of the third when Cole Whisnant led off with a walk, moved to second when Damien Dula was hit by a pitch and took home when Wes Smith reached on an error.
Rutherford and Mozeley also had singles in the game while Burke’s pitching was handled by starter Whisnant, who scattered two hits, two strikeouts, two walks and two earned runs across two innings, and Christian White, who went five innings with three hits and one earned run in relief.
In the nightcap, Burke, now the home team on the scoreboard, fell into a 2-0 hole after half an inning courtesy of the game’s first two batters and never recovered. Peyton Smith went the distance on the mound and was flawless after McDowell’s opening salvo, striking out 10 with just the two early hits and two earned runs allowed with no walks.
Burke’s lone run scored in the bottom of the third when Carson Dyson led off with a right-field single, stole second, took third on a passed ball and came around on Whisnant’s RBI single to center. Burke stranded the bases loaded in the fourth.
Dula, Rutherford, Wes Smith and Brayson Buff each added singles for Burke.
Burke will return to action on Monday with another 5 p.m. doubleheader at Big League Camp versus R-S Central.
Justin Epley can be reached at jepley@morganton.com or 828-432-8943.
