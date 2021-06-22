Carried by pitching late, Post 21 baseball wins home opener vs. Maiden (with video)

Then trailing 2-1 after a Maiden run in the top of the third, a slap-shot double off the bat of Three Young brought in Revis to knot the score again. Mozeley followed with an RBI groundout to shortstop to drive in Chapel Matson and give Post 21 its first lead of the game, 3-2, and the scoreboard never changed again.

Post 21 reliever Hunter Byerly was dominant from there, allowing only two baserunners in the final four innings, capped with Byerly striking out the side in the seventh inning to end the game.

Byerly allowed just a walk and a hit and has now struck out six and allowed just three base runners and no runs in 5 1/3 of work out of the bullpen this season. Buff allowed one earned run in his three innings, pitching around three hits and two walks and striking out a pair.

Post 21 limited its strikeouts at the plate, down from 10 in Sunday’s opener to four on Monday. Post 21 also committed only one error to Maiden’s two in the win.

Post 21 was led offensively by Young (2 for 3, double, RBI, SB), Revis (two walks, two runs, SB), Mozeley (1 for 3, two RBIs) and Matson (two walks, run), while first baseman Michael Lewis also hit safely and Wes Smith walked once.