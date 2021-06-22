Carried by pitching late, Post 21 baseball wins home opener vs. Maiden (with video)

The Burke County Post 21 American Legion baseball team was back in action for the second night in a row late Monday, this time for its home opener at Shuey Field against Maiden Post 240.
Both teams manufactured a slew of baserunners, but their pitching staffs were able to limit the damage, especially Post 21, shutting Maiden down for the final four innings while allowing only one hit and one walk in that span to take a 3-2 victory and even its record at 1-1.
The win was Post 21’s first in the last three on-field regular-season meetings with Maiden (3-2). Post 21 did claim a three-game sweep over Maiden in the first round of the 2018 N.C. Area IV playoffs for its lone postseason series win since 2010 and collected a forfeit win vs. Maiden during the 2019 season.
“It starts with pitching. In any game, it’s a matter of how well you pitch it,” Post 21 coach Brent Rowe said.
Post 21 right-handed starter Brayson Buff did a masterful job in the top of the first inning working around not one but two bases-loaded jams — once with no outs and again with two — allowing only a sacrifice fly by Austin Hoyle to score Dalton Jones as he limited Maiden to one run.
In the bottom of the frame, a Mason Mozeley sacrifice fly scored Dusty Revis to tie the game 1-1, but Post 21 managed nothing else despite loading the bases with no outs.
Then trailing 2-1 after a Maiden run in the top of the third, a slap-shot double off the bat of Three Young brought in Revis to knot the score again. Mozeley followed with an RBI groundout to shortstop to drive in Chapel Matson and give Post 21 its first lead of the game, 3-2, and the scoreboard never changed again.
Post 21 reliever Hunter Byerly was dominant from there, allowing only two baserunners in the final four innings, capped with Byerly striking out the side in the seventh inning to end the game.
Byerly allowed just a walk and a hit and has now struck out six and allowed just three base runners and no runs in 5 1/3 of work out of the bullpen this season. Buff allowed one earned run in his three innings, pitching around three hits and two walks and striking out a pair.
Post 21 limited its strikeouts at the plate, down from 10 in Sunday’s opener to four on Monday. Post 21 also committed only one error to Maiden’s two in the win.
Post 21 was led offensively by Young (2 for 3, double, RBI, SB), Revis (two walks, two runs, SB), Mozeley (1 for 3, two RBIs) and Matson (two walks, run), while first baseman Michael Lewis also hit safely and Wes Smith walked once.
“The top of the lineup was good,” Rowe added. “Three was really good hitting in the three-hole getting two hits.”
Post 21 goes to Caldwell County Post 29 tonight for a doubleheader beginning at 5:30 p.m.
