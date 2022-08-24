Carswell, Fisher, Love make up Glen Alpine Sports HOF class of 2022

GLEN ALPINE — Steve Carswell, Ronnie Fisher and Bobby Love make up the Glen Alpine Sports Hall of Fame’s class of 2022.

The class will be inducted on Saturday, Oct. 15, in a ceremony starting at 5 p.m. in the Glen Alpine United Methodist Church’s fellowship hall. Tickets cost $20 (with a meal included) and currently are available at the Glen Alpine Town Hall, with other locations to become available soon.

According to information from the hall, Carswell is a 1968 graduate of Glen Alpine High School, where he was a three-sport athlete in football, basketball and track and field.

He was the quarterback of an 11-2 Green Wave football team that reached the Western Regional semifinal game before losing to Mount Holly. Carswell owns the GAHS record for the longest touchdown pass thrown and ranks in the top three all-time for completions, passing attempts, passing yards and touchdowns. He also was a captain on the basketball team and ran track.

Carswell attended college and went into a career in education, retiring after serving many years as a principal. He is married to his high school sweetheart, Sylvia Morgan, and is retired and living in Florida.

Fisher is a 1958 Glen Alpine High School graduate and also played three sports, including football, basketball and baseball.

He played quarterback on the 1956 Green Wave squad, which advanced to the state semifinal game and lost to Mebane to cap a run that put GAHS on the state radar for high school football. Fisher led the basketball team to a title in the Burke County Tournament with a game-winning shot. He also was a standout in baseball.

Fisher was a leader in fundraising when Freedom High School was built, helping secure funding to complete the school’s football stadium and baseball field, both of which remain in current use. Fisher worked for more than 30 years in human resources for Breeden Poultry and Drexel Heritage Furniture. He also served as the driver education coordinator for Burke County Public Schools for 13 years. Fisher and his wife reside in Morganton.

Love graduated from Glen Alpine High School in 1954, excelling on the football field.

As a member of the Green Wave, Love was known for his speed and a knack for finding the end zone. He holds a couple of records for long-distance touchdowns in the GAHS record books. Love also was chosen to play in the Optimist Bowl in Asheville following his senior season.

He played at the next level for Western Carolina Teachers’ College before spending time playing semiprofessional football in Ashtabula, Ohio. Love spent many years in the trucking industry and now again lives in Glen Alpine.

The class of 2022 will be the 45th, 46th and 47th members of the hall following Jim Benfield, Jack Crump, Ralph Hawkins, Wayne Kiser and Ralph “Jug” Wilson (class of 2012); Charles “Hoof” Bennett, Carol McGalliard Causby, J.C. Fox and Jack Warren Hyatt (2013); Lane “Doc” Arrington, Jerry Duckworth Sr., Marcus Martin and Harold “Glenn” Winters (2014); Graham “Pee Wee” Anderson, Tom Biggerstaff, Dale Herron, Greg McGee and Vonda Stroupe (2015); Bob Benfield, John McGalliard, Ray Merrill and Victor Scott (2016); Hilda Wells Howerton, Gorman Pitts, Everette Pollard, Raymond Scott and Bobby Sparks (2017); Frank Kincaid, Gary Meise, Paul Noles, Richard Smith, Bill Reep and James Wilson (2018); and Bob Butler, Harold Daves, Bruce Pollard, Mac Poteat and Patricia Reeps Williams (2019); Reid Pollard, Jerry Butler and Jackie Childers (2020); and Gary Abernathy, Jerry McCurry and John Wilson (2021).