Causby Classic shifts schedule after Monday rainout

The final two days of the Tony Causby Classic high school baseball event took on a different look after Monday’s action was rained out.

Host Patton made the decision to scrap the tournament format of the event while pushing back Monday’s schedule of games to Tuesday.

Wednesday’s final day of action will be different altogether as the schedule includes Patton versus East Burke at 11:30 a.m., Freedom versus West Caldwell at 2 p.m., Chase versus Maiden at 4:30 p.m. and R-S Central versus Mooresville at 7 p.m.

The final day’s slate was designed to prevent conference opponents from playing each other and to accommodate some scheduling issues, Patton coach Jonathan Browning said.

