Cavaliers fall agonizingly just short again vs. Lincolnton (with video)

LINCOLNTON — A play or two here or there.
It’s been the story in more than half of the East Burke football team’s losses this season and was again the case Friday night in a 35-20 setback at Catawba Valley 2A Conference foe Lincolnton.
The Cavaliers (1-5, 0-4) erased an early 13-0 deficit to take the lead in the second quarter, then were a pair of third-down stops away from having a chance to get the ball back and tie the game in the closing minutes of the contest.
It just wasn’t to be.
“It’s a tale of we get some positive going and then we get some negative going,” EB coach Derrick Minor said. “And we keep fighting and battling. But it’s a play or two away every single game. You tell the boys, we could easily be 4-1 or 3-2 or whatever it is. But for whatever reason, we’re trying to be taught through this adversity, and it’s going to help these guys be better young men and better husbands and fathers one day. But right now, it really stinks on the scoreboard.”
An early EB interception set up the Wolves’ first points on a one-play touchdown drive. Lincolnton upped the margin to 13-0 on the next possession before the Cavs found traction in their heavy set and Blane Fulbright (25 carries, game-high 147 yards) capped a long scoring drive with a 37-yard TD run.
EB’s Michael Magni recovered the ensuing onside kick, struck perfectly by kicker Alexis Hernandez, to start the field position switch. EB couldn’t manage points that drive and punted, but tackles in the backfield by Ben Mast and Brady Bostain, both players’ first of two on the night, coupled with a 20-yard Spencer Goins punt return, gave EB a short field.
Four plays later, Cavs quarterback Carter Crump ran in from 5 yards out and Hernandez’ second extra point made it 14-13 in favor of EB.
Lincolnton responded with a lengthy TD drive, and EB got back out across midfield but fumbled. Then end-of-half situations hurt EB for a third straight game, with Lincolnton making it 28-14 on a 20-yard TD pass with 8 seconds to go in the second quarter.
A scoreless third period was followed by some fireworks early in the fourth when Crump intercepted a pass near the goal line and returned it 55 yards across midfield. Crump then covered 21 yards and Fulbright 23 on the ground including a 1-yard TD run to cap an eight-play drive and make it a one-score game with 5:57 left.
But facing third-and-12 and second-and-22 obstacles on the next series, Lincolnton QB Andre Bost picked a good time for his only net rushing yards of the evening on runs of 34 and 20 yards that helped seal the outcome.
“This week it was a stomach bug and three starters missing at least two practices, but every single week, we are facing something to where we haven’t had our complete team the whole season,” Minor added. “Hopefully we can get healthy, get on the other side of all this and finish strong.
“That’s a good Lincolnton team. They’re fast and physical. That’s where we want to be in the future. Nobody can question our kids’ heart. They didn’t give up, they didn’t back down. That’s all you can ask for.”
In addition to Bostain (nine tackles) and Mast, EB’s defensive leaders statistically included Logan Johnson (15 tackles), Dawson Langley (nine tackles) and Shaheem Webb (seven tackles, one for loss).
EB next hosts West Lincoln this Friday on senior night to start a three-game closing stretch spanning eight days.
