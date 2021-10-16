Cavaliers fall agonizingly just short again vs. Lincolnton

LINCOLNTON — A play or two here or there.

It’s been the story in more than half of the East Burke football team’s losses this season and was again the case Friday night in a 35-20 setback at Catawba Valley 2A Conference foe Lincolnton.

The Cavaliers (1-5, 0-4) erased an early 13-0 deficit to take the lead in the second quarter, then were a pair of third-down stops away from having a chance to get the ball back and tie the game in the closing minutes of the contest.

It just wasn’t to be.

“It’s a tale of we get some positive going and then we get some negative going,” EB coach Derrick Minor said. “And we keep fighting and battling. But it’s a play or two away every single game. You tell the boys, we could easily be 4-1 or 3-2 or whatever it is. But for whatever reason, we’re trying to be taught through this adversity, and it’s going to help these guys be better young men and better husbands and fathers one day. But right now, it really stinks on the scoreboard.”