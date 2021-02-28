Cavaliers win Minor's debut behind Fulbright's 2 TDs, big defense

ICARD — It was hard to predict how the East Burke football team would look going into new head coach Derrick Minor’s debut, but junior running back Blane Fulbright and a rousing defensive performance keyed a wildly satisfying win for the Wild Bunch.

Opening the season and Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference play at home against West Caldwell on Saturday, Fulbright ran for a pair of touchdowns — including the go-ahead score with just more than four minutes to play — and the EB defense forced takeaways and pressured the quarterback to hold the Warriors scoreless in the final half of an 18-13 Senior Night victory.

It was Minor’s first win in as many tries with the Cavs, as well as the 50th of his career overall. It also marked the first win for EB since Sept. 27, 2019, also against West Caldwell — a team the Cavs have beaten in three straight seasons since the Warriors were added to the NWFAC.

“When you tell kids every day to believe and trust the process, man, it’s just faith and trust,” Minor said. “That’s the two words we talked about going into this game. My heart is overflowing for the seniors. They’ve gone through a ton of adversity and stuck it out, not knowing if they were going to have a season. They got to play and they came out with a victory.”