Cavaliers win Minor's debut behind Fulbright's 2 TDs, big defense

ICARD — It was hard to predict how the East Burke football team would look going into new head coach Derrick Minor’s debut, but junior running back Blane Fulbright and a rousing defensive performance keyed a wildly satisfying win for the Wild Bunch.
Opening the season and Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference play at home against West Caldwell on Saturday, Fulbright ran for a pair of touchdowns — including the go-ahead score with just more than four minutes to play — and the EB defense forced takeaways and pressured the quarterback to hold the Warriors scoreless in the final half of an 18-13 Senior Night victory.
It was Minor’s first win in as many tries with the Cavs, as well as the 50th of his career overall. It also marked the first win for EB since Sept. 27, 2019, also against West Caldwell — a team the Cavs have beaten in three straight seasons since the Warriors were added to the NWFAC.
“When you tell kids every day to believe and trust the process, man, it’s just faith and trust,” Minor said. “That’s the two words we talked about going into this game. My heart is overflowing for the seniors. They’ve gone through a ton of adversity and stuck it out, not knowing if they were going to have a season. They got to play and they came out with a victory.”
With time ticking down and the Cavaliers sporting a one-point deficit nearly two quarters old, Fulbright took a sweep to the right, juked a defender and scored from 18 yards out. On the ensuing West Caldwell drive, EB’s Elijah Hess nearly sealed it with a fourth-down sack with 2:25 to play.
The Cavs melted all but 30 seconds off the clock before WC got one last desperation drive, but Noah Rooks, who led the defense with four sacks, and his teammates on that side of the ball got to West QB Jaylen Patterson again to end the bid.
Rooks described the defense as a little conservative early on, and attributed the heavy pass rush after the break to a speech by defensive line coach Jeremy Marlowe that got the unit going.
“Our defensive effort in the first half was not good at all,” said Rooks, a senior. “I think we played a little scared not knowing what to expect with a year of practice but no game situation. That kind of had us nervous, but I think once we realized we were better, we just had to come out in the second half and show (West Caldwell) that we were better.
“A bunch of our seniors pulled together knowing this was our last (season-opener). We hadn’t won Senior Night since I couldn’t tell you when, and we just wanted to win that so bad.”
Fulbright, who sprinkled in carries for the EB backfield last season, jumped right into his new workhorse role. He earned the game’s first score on a 4-yard, first-quarter run that was set up by a Logan Johnson interception and 25-yard return, followed by a 36-yard pass from Carter Crump to Austin Sellers.
Fulbright finished with 125 yards on a whopping 28 carries, good for a solid 4.46 yards per run.
“I was really wanting to show out in the first game of the year,” he said. “I wanted to make a good first impression and get out there and try my best to get us a win for the seniors. Obviously, it was really a blessing to rush for two touchdowns and a lot of yards.
“We worked hard for a whole year for this moment. I’m just really thankful for Coach Minor coming here and putting in his effort, and everybody really buying into the program. It showed.”
After Fulbright gave EB its early lead, Patterson later in the first quarter hit receiver Makyis Dula from 59 yards away to tie the game. The duo connected again in the second quarter from 32 yards out to give the Warriors the lead. EB’s Dawson Langley trimmed the deficit to one with an 11-yard scoring scamper as the game approached halftime.
As EB outrushed the visitors 246-107, Langley added 73 yards on 12 carries, QB Crump ran 11 times for 42 yards and Dalton Teague added six more yards on his two runs.
Matthew Vue recovered a fumble for the EB defense and Shaheem Webb added to the sack total.
The Cavaliers return to NWFAC action in Statesville on Friday versus West Iredell.
