Cavs’ 1st loss a blowout at Bunker Hill

Abrams opened the third quarter with a 52-yard touchdown run off a reverse, followed by Ramseur scoring on a 62-yard punt return and concluding with Robinson scoring his second and third touchdown runs of the game from nine and 80 yards out.

East Burke eventually got on the board with a 24-yard fourth-quarter touchdown run by Blane Fulbright, ending a 10-play drive aided by two consecutive facemask penalties charged to Bunker Hill. Fulbright finished with 79 rushing yards on 24 carries, a step back from his previous county-leading rushing average of 218.7 yards per game.

EB quarterback Carter Crump completed only one pass for 10 yards to Austin Sellers and Dawson Langley ran for 31 yards on seven tries.

Michael Magni and Noah Rooks led defensively with one fumble recovery each, with one of those fumbles forced by Cash Norman, who led EB with 11 tackles. Spencer Goins had six stops.

“We were not where we want to be, and this was a good test,” Minor said. “Every test turns into a testimony, and I know the Lord has got big things planned for this team and we are just getting started.”

The Bears racked up 451 total yards, led by Elder’s 204 passing yards on 11 of 14 completions and Robinson’s 145 rushing yards on 13 carries.