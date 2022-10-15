Cavs drop another heartbreaker on homecoming night

ICARD — The East Burke football team had a remarkable start for the homecoming crowd as it looked to gain its first win in the Catawba Valley 2A Conference.

Friday night was also special at Danny Williams Field as the Cavaliers honored cancer victims on Pink Night.

But visiting Lincolnton was able to play spoiler on the Cavs’ special night, scoring on a 26-yard touchdown pass with a little over a minute left to snatch away a 21-17 win.

East Burke (2-6, 0-5 CVAC) led the Wolves 10-0 after one quarter with Kenneth Byrd scoring on an 11-yard touchdown run and Eli Carico nailing a 31-yard field goal straight through the goalposts on the field house side of the field.

Carico also made went 2 for 2 on point-after kicks following Cavalier touchdowns on the night.

The early lead was set up by strong defensive and special teams efforts by Asher Gebhard (interception), Brady Bostain (blocked punt) and Mason Robison (interception).

East Burke couldn’t balance that out offensively in the second quarter despite running 15 total plays, including seven in opposing territory, before Wolves quarterback Andre Bost got the visitors on the board with a two-yard sneak.

The third quarter went scoreless with the Cavaliers crossing midfield only once and Lincolnton could only get inside the opposing 40-yard line.

Bost scored again for the Wolves on a fourth-quarter, one-yard dive to gain their first lead, 14-10.

The next East Burke drive went 15 plays, including two successful fourth-down conversions on runs by Ben Mast and Jacob Dellinger. Dellinger concluded the drive with an eight-yard touchdown run around the right end to bump the Cavaliers back ahead 17-14 with a little over three minutes left.

Bost continued to lead the Wolves downfield, completing a 39-yard pass to get deep in Cavalier territory as time was running down. Despite a holding penalty charged to Lincolnton, Bost was able to complete a game-winning 26-yard touchdown pass to Andrew Phelps.

The Wolves' defense swarmed the Cavaliers, hitting Mast for two losses with a fourth-down pass being intercepted to seal the win.

Levi Coble led EB’s rushing game with 91 yards on 18 carries with Dellinger (12-44) and Byrd (11-35) also taking handoffs to advance the ball.

Mast finished with 29 passing yards on four completions to Byrd (2-9), Dellinger (1-13) and Corbin McNeil (1-7).

East Burke hits the road next Friday, continuing CVAC play at West Lincoln.