Cavs fall to 0-3 in conference on delayed homecoming night

ICARD — The East Burke football team held undefeated Bunker Hill to three points for most of the first half on homecoming night Monday as the Cavaliers forced the Bears into two punts and a field-goal attempt.

But a 29-yard touchdown pass right as the halftime buzzer sounded and a 41-yard third-quarter touchdown run turned the tide for the Bears, who won 31-8 to improve to 7-0 and pull back into a tie with Maiden atop the Catawba Valley 2A Conference.

As the Cavalier defense was holding their own, the hosts’ offense struggled to gain much momentum as two opening-half drives crossing midfield ending on a lost fumble and a punt.

“It was a tough and physical game,” said EB head coach Derrick Minor. “When we had things going on offense we went backwards whether it was a penalty or missed assignment.

“That is the potential we have,” Minor said of his team trailing just 3-0 with more than 29 minutes elapsed. “And if we could ever put it together, we could be a dangerous team.”

The Cavs (1-4, 0-3 CVAC) eventually got on the scoreboard as Blane Fulbright (26 carries, team-high 113 yards) burst to a 40-yard run in the final period, with a Bears facemask penalty setting up his 6-yard TD run. Fulbright added the ensuing two-point conversion run.