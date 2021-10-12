Cavs fall to 0-3 in conference on delayed homecoming night

ICARD — The East Burke football team held undefeated Bunker Hill to three points for most of the first half on homecoming night Monday as the Cavaliers forced the Bears into two punts and a field-goal attempt.
But a 29-yard touchdown pass right as the halftime buzzer sounded and a 41-yard third-quarter touchdown run turned the tide for the Bears, who won 31-8 to improve to 7-0 and pull back into a tie with Maiden atop the Catawba Valley 2A Conference.
As the Cavalier defense was holding their own, the hosts’ offense struggled to gain much momentum as two opening-half drives crossing midfield ending on a lost fumble and a punt.
“It was a tough and physical game,” said EB head coach Derrick Minor. “When we had things going on offense we went backwards whether it was a penalty or missed assignment.
“That is the potential we have,” Minor said of his team trailing just 3-0 with more than 29 minutes elapsed. “And if we could ever put it together, we could be a dangerous team.”
The Cavs (1-4, 0-3 CVAC) eventually got on the scoreboard as Blane Fulbright (26 carries, team-high 113 yards) burst to a 40-yard run in the final period, with a Bears facemask penalty setting up his 6-yard TD run. Fulbright added the ensuing two-point conversion run.
EB held its own on the ground, being outrushed just 193-173. Spencer Goins (35 rushing yards), Jacob Dellinger (14) and quarterback Carter Crump (12) also aided in the Cavalier ground game, and Crump completed 1 of 5 pass attempts with a 9-yard completion to Dellinger.
Crump also grabbed a third-quarter interception on defense, the Bears’ lone turnover compared to just one for the Cavs as well. Other EB statistical leaders on defense included Dawson Langley (eight tackles), Logan Johnson (eight tackles), Goins (seven tackles), Brady Bostain (six tackles, TFL), Dellinger (six tackles), Austin Sellers (five tackles, TFL), Matthew Smith (sack) and Michael Magni (TFL).
“We went toe-to-toe with one of the best physical teams and didn’t back down,” said Minor.
EB again seeks its first win in CVAC play traveling to Lincolnton on Friday.
The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.