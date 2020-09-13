Cavs’ Lift-a-Thon honors Sept. 11, community

ICARD — With his team limited on preseason fundraising opportunities, first-year East Burke head football coach Derrick Minor put together an effort Friday to use a Lift-a-Thon to honor the memory of the victims and heroes of Sept. 11, 2001, as well as contribute to local fire and rescue departments.
The Cavalier Lift-a-Thon just included the bench press, going by current COVID-19 regulations. Each EB player either had 11 sponsors or raised funds by 11 cents per pound.
"We typically do this as one of our main fundraisers. It was just an opportunity for this to be on a Friday and use the 9/11 theme," said Minor.
Once the funds all are collected, a contribution will be donated to the Icard Township Fire and Rescue department.
"My goal as a football coach and program is to use the platform we have for people beyond the football field," Minor said.
Minor also added it was a fun experience as there was support from EBHS teachers. Those involved also came together to honor the memory of former Cavalier quarterback and class of 2004 graduate Robbie Putnam, who passed away last Sunday, signing a football to be given to his family.
Friday’s top lifters were Noah Rooks (varsity offensive lineman), Blane Fulbright (varsity skill position player), Alan Barnes (JV offensive lineman) and Connor Mobley (JV skill position player).
Davis Wall (most online donations), Jarrod Shell (varsity sponsors) and Levi Coble (JV sponsors) also were recognized for the most contributions.
Jason Baker can be reached at sports@morganton.com.
