Chamberlain’s FT prowess leads Patton boys past ER

BOSTIC — Patton boys basketball junior guard Brady Chamberlain sank 18 out of 19 free throws for the Panthers to pull the visitors through to a 60-50 Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference victory at East Rutherford on Tuesday evening.

Coming out of halftime with Patton up 29-27, the Cavaliers started to get into foul trouble and only scored nine points in the period. For the Panthers, Chamberlain scored five points just on free throws, while the Panthers tallied a total of 14 points in the third and extended their lead to 43-36.

East Rutherford scored on a put-back basket early in the fourth, but the Cavaliers still trailed 45-38. A breakaway layup then brought the Cavs within five, but the Panthers (6-6, 2-0 MF7) quickly pulled away to a 10-point advantage, 50-40. Through some back-and-forth scoring, the Panthers’ lead got as high as 11 points and the Cavaliers didn’t have an answer down the stretch.

Patton struck first when Randan Clarke sank two free throws right off the tip. East Rutherford answered with a 3-pointer from the top of the key, then followed with two free throws before knocking down another 3 to take a quick 8-2 lead. Jake Perry and Chamberlain sank a pair of layups to reel the Cavaliers into just an 8-6 lead.

East Rutherford converted a steal into a breakaway layup, but Perry answered with a driving layup of his own. A 3 and a layup extended the Cavs; lead to 15-8, forcing a Patton timeout. ERHS added another layup for the Cavs before Patton’s Chandler Rutherford answered with one of his own. The hosts ended the quarter with a 3 for their largest lead to that point at 20-10.

East Rutherford started off the second quarter with a breakaway layup to go up 22-10, the hosts’ biggest advantage of the night. The Panthers then hit their stride, scoring 14 straight and taking the lead at 24-22.

An East Rutherford 3 put the Cavs back on top, but not for long as baskets from Perry and Chamberlain kept the Panthers out front by two points going into the intermission.

Chamberlain (24 points), Perry (14) and Rutherford (10) all reached double-digit scoring for PHS. Clarke added six more.

Tylier Barksdale (18 points) and Dacen Petty (12) paced the Cavaliers.

GIRLS

East Rutherford 70, Patton 20

The winless Lady Panthers (0-13, 0-2 MF7) couldn’t keep up with the league-leading Lady Cavaliers on the road in Bostic late Tuesday.

Jada Whitesides led East Rutherford offensively with 16 points the 50-point win while Destiney Hicks and Alayna Watkins filled in a defensive gap left by star center Sequoyah Lowrance, who was sidelined with a knee injury. Hicks finished the night with a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds and Watkins finished with 10 points of her own and eight rebounds.

The Lady Cavs were unstoppable from beyond the arc, knocking down 13 three-pointers.

Patton, which trailed 25-4 after a quarter and 55-13 at halftime to ensure the entire second half was played under a running clock, was led by Savanna Pinkerton (nine points), Riley Berry (four) and Karson Pinkerton (three).