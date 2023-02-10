After a successful senior season in a utility role for the Patton football team, senior Randan Clarke now knows his college gridiron destination and what position he’ll play.

The Panthers’ veteran player on Thursday signed to be a preferred walk-on with Lenoir-Rhyne. He’ll join the Bears’ successful NCAA Division II program as a tight end starting this fall.

Clarke did a little bit of everything for PHS, variously playing the roles of passer, ball-carrier and pass-catcher on offense while also patrolling the backfield on the defensive side of the ball. But with L-R, he’ll be able to hone his craft in one spot.

“I feel like it’ll go good for me because I’ve always had to move positions to where I’d fit the best,” Clarke said. “I finally feel like I’ll be in my own position where I should be and be able to make plays.”

After his final prep campaign, Clarke was named All-Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference and second-team All-Burke County after tallying a county sixth-best 817 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 63 carries. He also caught three passes for 98 yards and a touchdown and threw for 33 yards and a score. Defensively, he racked up 25 tackles and a forced fumble.

Clarke also was second-team all-county as a junior after finishing second in the county with 585 passing yards with eight touchdowns, completing 47 of 92 attempts. He ran for 190 yards and three additional scores. On defense, Clarke tallied 39 tackles, two interceptions and a fumble recovery.

Clarke was all-county honorable mention as a sophomore after standing out as a freshman JV.

“The biggest thing with Randan was leadership,” said former PHS football coach Mark Duncan. “He came in every day and did the best he could in practice. Everybody has their good and bad days, but he was always very consistent with his leadership and enthusiasm.

“He was that guy you could lean on as a coach to help you out with helping kids up and redirecting players who need help. On the field, it was high toughness and intelligence. He could pick up everything we did, which is what made him so versatile with the things we did with him this year.”

Several things stood out to Clarke that drew him toward school and football in Hickory.

“I went on a game-day visit during their season and then, they brought me back for an official visit,” Clarke said. “They came to the school and invited me back, then they offered me. Location was a big thing. It’s close to home and they have great facilities and great coaches. It’s a nice campus.”

Duncan also sees the transition to full-time tight end going smoothly for his former player.

“I think he’ll go right in with no problem,” Duncan said. “I think he’ll adapt to it with time in the weight room and catching up to that level and the speed of the game. He’ll be around the athletes who are part of that conference. He’ll adapt really fast and really well.”

Clarke plans to major in sports management and minor in photography to go along with his college football playing career.

“Ever since I was young, I always wanted to play college football,” Clarke said. “So, I knew this was my four-year chance to start getting serious and realizing what I was going to do after high school. I have a lot of good memories here.”