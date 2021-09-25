Clarke, Rutherford connect for 3 TDs in Patton’s first win

“We got everybody back healthy and we did the things that we were coached to do all week,” Duncan said. “I’m really proud of those guys who did that. We talk a lot about being leaders and being coachable and having great effort and being team-first. And these guys did that.

“Randan stepped up tonight and did some good things. And Waylon, obviously, with the things he can do, helped out. Getting everybody back was the big thing. Up front, I’m proud of our O-linemen. They took control when they needed to, and we ran the ball and got the yardage to open up our passing game.”

The outcome was the first true home victory for Patton since Nov. 1, 2019, after the field on the PHS campus was out of commission for repairs during this past spring’s delayed and shortened season.

Clarke also led Patton (1-3, 0-1 Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conf.) on the ground with 64 yards on 11 attempts, including Patton’s first score of the night from 6 yards away on a quarterback draw to make it a one-point game. DeShawn Cantrell-Vazquez also took 11 carries, gaining 43 yards.

The Panthers’ defense was led by an irresistible pass rush that accumulated four sacks, led by two from Colten Dale (five total tackles) and one apiece from Johnson and Daniel Powell.