Clarke, Rutherford connect for 3 TDs in Patton’s first win

The Patton football team’s passing attack went from question mark to focal point as the Panthers picked up their first win on Friday at home over nonconference Madison, 26-13.
Junior quarterback Randan Clarke hit senior wide receiver Waylon Rutherford three times for touchdowns, marking Patton’s first three scores through the air this season. Clarke surpassed his prior season total for completions and more than doubled his previous season total for passing yards in the victory, finishing 11 of 17 for 159 yards.
“It just starts on Monday every week,” Clarke said. “We practice hard throughout the week. I’ve got to thank my linemen for holding their blocks all the time. And thanks to Coach (Mark) Duncan. I’m just glad we could make it happen this time.”
Rutherford, who broke PHS’ single-season receiving yards record in the spring season but entered the game with just two catches this fall, reeled in seven receptions for 123 yards and showed off some of the same skills he has exhibited on the basketball court for Patton.
“It was just our quarterback having faith in his receivers,” Rutherford said. “Knowing that if he throws it, we’re going to make a play on it. (The basketball skill) helps a lot because getting rebounds translates into getting the ball at its highest point.”
Both players were making their returns from one-week absences and looked ready to go.
Trailing 7-6 in the middle of the second quarter, the Panthers found an instant scoring opportunity after a botched Madison punt set them up with a first-and-goal, and Rutherford high-pointed a 12-yard pass in the end zone from Clarke to put the hosts up for good.
The duo connected again later in the frame when, after the Patton defense got a fourth-down stop, the offense drove 56 yards in eight plays, the last of which was another pass Clarke let Rutherford go up and get from 5 yards out.
Following two Madison series where the hosts’ defense held strong on fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard-line on one drive before sacking or tackling for loss Patriots quarterback Caden Hilemon three straight times on the next, Clarke and Rutherford were good for the hat trick with a 28-yard catch-and-run with 9:59 left to play.
From there, the PHS defense continued making big plays with a pair of turnovers, forcing Hilemon into a second-down fumble which Hunter Johnson recovered for Patton on the ensuing drive, followed by Clarke grabbing an interception on fourth-and-12 at the MHS 30 on the next.
The Patriots finally scored again on their next series, with Quentin Rice blocking the extra point, but by that time, only 2:54 remained to make up a two-score deficit and Patton picked up two first downs to end it as the visitors already had expended their timeouts.
“We got everybody back healthy and we did the things that we were coached to do all week,” Duncan said. “I’m really proud of those guys who did that. We talk a lot about being leaders and being coachable and having great effort and being team-first. And these guys did that.
“Randan stepped up tonight and did some good things. And Waylon, obviously, with the things he can do, helped out. Getting everybody back was the big thing. Up front, I’m proud of our O-linemen. They took control when they needed to, and we ran the ball and got the yardage to open up our passing game.”
The outcome was the first true home victory for Patton since Nov. 1, 2019, after the field on the PHS campus was out of commission for repairs during this past spring’s delayed and shortened season.
Clarke also led Patton (1-3, 0-1 Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conf.) on the ground with 64 yards on 11 attempts, including Patton’s first score of the night from 6 yards away on a quarterback draw to make it a one-point game. DeShawn Cantrell-Vazquez also took 11 carries, gaining 43 yards.
The Panthers’ defense was led by an irresistible pass rush that accumulated four sacks, led by two from Colten Dale (five total tackles) and one apiece from Johnson and Daniel Powell.
“All this week in practice, we worked on that consistently,” Dale said. “We knew this team was a really good scrambling team. … We came out here and executed on the field and I ended up with the sacks.”
Johnson led PHS with nine tackles, including two additional stops for loss to go with his fumble recovery. Powell had six tackles with two more for loss, Clarke made six stops and Ethan Duncan (two) and Cantrell-Vazquez also had tackles for loss. Rutherford broke up two Madison passes and Reid Pons batted down another.
Patton has another nonconference game this Friday at Cherryville in a COVID-19 replacement game, slated to be the Panthers’ first-ever meeting with the Ironmen.
Justin Epley can be reached at jepley@morganton.com or 828-432-8943.