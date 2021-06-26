Cleveland Co. ends Post 21's win streak in pair of 1st-place showdowns (with video)

The combination of Daniel Stevenson, Brayson Buff and Mason Mozeley on the mound amounted to six innings of shutout ball, allowing only four hits, striking out five and walking none.

Three Young got the scoring started in the top of the first with an opposite-field RBI single to drive in Dusty Revis. Ethan Hensley later roped a single to bring Young in, and two more errors by Hickory led to two more runs and a four-run opening frame for Post 21.

Post 21 added two more in the top of the second thanks to three more Hickory errors and two wild pitches that let Revis score his second run of the game and Chapel Matson to follow him to the plate soon to make the margin 6-0 after two innings.

Mozeley made it 7-0 in the fourth with a 350-foot solo home run to right. Post 21 then put up a three-spot in the sixth to end the contest early via the run rule. Hickory walked Mozeley and Wes Smith before plunking Ben Barnes and Garren Bryant back-to-back to put another run on the board and load the bases for Revis, who lined a ringing double to left field to drive in the final two runs of the contest for the guests.

Mozeley made quick work of Hickory in the bottom of the sixth to close out the game and seal the win.