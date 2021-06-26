Cleveland Co. ends Post 21's win streak in pair of 1st-place showdowns (with video)

The Burke County Post 21 baseball team ran its win streak to four games on Thursday night thanks to a road rout of Hickory Post 48 at the Hickory Legion Fairgrounds, representing the local American Legion club’s longest streak since the end of the regular season and start of the playoffs in 2010.
But host Cleveland County Post 82-155 put an end to that on Friday night, topping Post 21 twice at Veterans Field at Keeter Stadium in Shelby in a matchup of teams that entered play tied atop the N.C. Area IV Western Division.
Coming off its first regular-season sweep of Caldwell County Post 29 in over a decade, Post 21 (4-3) carried that momentum over from the day before and walloped Hickory 10-0 in six innings behind dominant pitching, superb defense and the top of the lineup making noise in the batter’s box and on the basepaths.
“It all starts on the mound,” Post 21 coach Brent Rowe said. “We give up three runs at Asheville, two against Maiden, zero in the first game (Wednesday) and then two (in the second game), and then none today. You’ll have a chance to win a lot of games when you only give up two.
“So pitching is where it all starts, and then defensively we’ve been pretty good. And today, we were able to bang out close to double-digit hits, so all that’s going to give you a chance to win some games.”
The combination of Daniel Stevenson, Brayson Buff and Mason Mozeley on the mound amounted to six innings of shutout ball, allowing only four hits, striking out five and walking none.
Three Young got the scoring started in the top of the first with an opposite-field RBI single to drive in Dusty Revis. Ethan Hensley later roped a single to bring Young in, and two more errors by Hickory led to two more runs and a four-run opening frame for Post 21.
Post 21 added two more in the top of the second thanks to three more Hickory errors and two wild pitches that let Revis score his second run of the game and Chapel Matson to follow him to the plate soon to make the margin 6-0 after two innings.
Mozeley made it 7-0 in the fourth with a 350-foot solo home run to right. Post 21 then put up a three-spot in the sixth to end the contest early via the run rule. Hickory walked Mozeley and Wes Smith before plunking Ben Barnes and Garren Bryant back-to-back to put another run on the board and load the bases for Revis, who lined a ringing double to left field to drive in the final two runs of the contest for the guests.
Mozeley made quick work of Hickory in the bottom of the sixth to close out the game and seal the win.
Revis finished 3 for 3, walked, scored twice and stole a base, with Young (2 for 3, run, RBI), Mozeley (2 for 2, walk, run, two RBIs) and Hensley (2 for 4, double, run, RBI) joining him with multiple hits. Buff drove in two runs.
On Friday, Post 21 dropped the opener to Cleveland County, 2-0, and lost game two by a 5-1 count. They were the teams’ first meetings since 2014, when Cleveland (then Shelby) left to join the East Division, and the result was Post 21’s losing streak in the series increasing to seven games (after a stretch during which Post 21 had won six of seven in the head-to-head series).
Matson made his first senior legion start on the mound and gave Post 21 a chance, tossing 5 1/3 innings of five-hit ball. He walked four but struck out seven and didn’t allow an earned run. However, Cleveland took advantage of the only two errors in the game as it scored once in the third and once in the sixth.
Hensley stayed white-hot at the plate, finishing 3 for 3. Young and Mozeley added hits, and Matson and Smith drew a walk apiece.
Post 21 served as the home team on the scoreboard in the nightcap and was within 2-1 headed to the fifth, when Cleveland tacked on two and added a single run in the seventh for the final margin.
Smith scored Post 21’s only run, and Hensley, Young and Buff each singled. Stevenson (4 2/3 IP, 4 H, 3 BB, 4 ER, K) started on the mound and took the loss, with Smith and Hensley pitching out of the bullpen after Hunter Byerly got the final two outs in the day’s earlier game.
Post 21 hosted Cherryville Post 100 at Shuey Field late Saturday and stays home to take on Asheville Post 70 today at 7 p.m.
The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.