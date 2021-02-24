Cold start dooms Patton girls on road

SALISBURY — The Patton girls basketball team suffered through a slow start to Tuesday’s NCHSAA 2A West state playoff first-round game, and No. 3 seed host Salisbury made the Lady Panthers pay.

Salisbury jumped to a 21-7 lead after one period, making more field goals (eight) in the frame than the Lady Panthers had points. And despite hanging around with the Lady Hornets the rest of the way, No. 14 Patton was unable to put together the run it needed in a 53-37 loss.

Aside from two first-period field goals from senior four-year starting point guard Reece Fisher, Patton made just one more shot from the floor in the first half, following up seven points in the first with just five in the second period.

Fisher and Haven Duckworth both made a 3-pointer in the third, PHS’ first makes from beyond the arc for the contest. Senior Nevaeh Duckworth added Patton’s final 3, in the fourth, for her only field goal of the night, and Fisher scored five in the quarter with junior Cierra Lail leading the way with six, including making all four of her free-throw attempts as PHS won the fourth quarter by a 14-9 margin.

Patton ends the year at 8-6 with the loss, having reached the playoffs in each of coach Autumn Helms’ four full seasons guiding the program.