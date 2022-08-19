COLUMN: Picking the top 10 most highly anticipated games of 2022

There’s no doubt about it, this is a special time of year for local sports fans.

The dog days of summer are drawing to a close and, meanwhile, the crisp autumn nights of high school football season are drawing close.

The first couple weeks of August are fun enough, sure, what with the breaking out the helmets for the first day of practice, knocking off the rust at preseason scrimmages and getting that one last tune-up at the Burke County Jamboree.

But let’s be honest. All we really want to see is the games that count.

This season’s local slate promises fun intra-county rivalries, compelling nonconference contests and critical league matchups by the time September rolls around. Maybe you’ve already scoured the schedules and circled your favorite dates.

And now I have, too.

So, without further ado, I present The News Herald’s top 10 most highly anticipated local games of the 2022 season, listed in chronological order.

Patton at East Burke, tonight

No matter how the rest of the season goes, the Panthers and Cavaliers always seem to fight to the end in what now is a non-league county rivalry matchup.

Last year’s game in Morganton went to East Burke by a 14-6 final score on opening night when East Burke struck gold with a special teams touchdown as senior Spencer Goins scooped up a blocked field goal and ran it all the way back.

This one also is an opening-night special, kicking off at 7:30 p.m. this evening.

Draughn at Patton, Aug. 26

We missed out on this matchup last season as the game fell by the wayside thanks to COVID-19.

The last time the teams played in the spring of last year, the Wildcats picked up a 39-21 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference win in Morganton as DHS scored three touchdowns in the second quarter.

This year’s contest will be nonconference, but it will be nice to see these two teams face each other again.

East Burke at Freedom, Aug. 26

Last year’s Fat Friday XLVII game was as close as the storied rivalry can get.

The Patriots avoided disaster as the Cavaliers responded to FHS’ late-game fumble with one of their own. The Pats were a little more careful from there and melted the clock away to secure a 13-12 victory, easily the closest in their current 11-game win streak in the series.

How close will the game’s 48th installment be? We’ll find out in a week.

Draughn at East Burke, Sept. 2

This is another fun rivalry game the coronavirus canceled last fall.

“Five Miles of Wild” will return in Icard in a couple weeks, however, with the Wildcats seeking to tie the Cavaliers’ record of four straight wins in the series from 2014-17. Last time out in the spring of 2021, when third place in the NWFAC was on the line, DHS set a new rivalry scoring record with a 41-28 triumph.

We’ll open September by seeing if any new marks are set in the series.

Patton at Wilkes Central, Sept. 2

This one may seem a little unorthodox compared to most of the other selections here, but I have my reasons.

When I see “Patton at Wilkes Central,” it just reminds me of the most exciting game I’ve ever covered, a 72-52 marathon win for the Panthers in Wilkesboro on Sept. 10, 2016. That night, PHS ran for 698 yards as Joe Eakin and William Brawley seemingly did wind sprints up and down the field.

This one may not live up to that, but it sure is a fun reminder!

Avery County at Draughn, Sept. 23

There’s just something about this series, first as nonconference and now as a Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference matchup.

Some high-scoring/wild/perplexing moments have emerged when these two teams have played over the years, and last season was no exception as the Wildcats won 42-22 in Newland. With the Vikings poised to take the lead after previously trailing 26-0, a 100-yard Will Price pick-six made sure that didn’t happen.

Price is back as a senior this year, so maybe he’s got another trick up his sleeve.

Bandys at East Burke, Sept. 23

The Cavaliers broke out of an 0-5 start to last year’s Catawba Valley 2A Conference slate with a win in Catawba last fall.

That 36-32 victory came thanks to one of senior running back Blane Fulbright’s dominant performances, a five-touchdown showing. Three came in the fourth quarter as he ran for 160 yards on 33 attempts.

All of that makes this one an easy inclusion on this top 10 list.

Freedom at Hibriten, Sept. 30

OK, so last year, the Patriots and Panthers played twice, and they couldn’t have been more different.

In regular-season Northwestern 3A/4A Conference play in Morganton, it was all Hibriten, 42-14. But when the teams met again in Lenoir in the first round of the NCHSAA 3A state playoffs, Freedom was one two-point conversion away from advancing to the second round in a 14-13 loss.

FHS returns nearly all the players from that heartbreaker, and they’ll be extra-motivated.

Alexander Central at Freedom,

Oct. 28

This back-and-forth conference rivalry went red in a big way last fall.

After a bitter 53-12 defeat in Taylorsville in the spring of 2021, the Patriots returned the favor with a 21-7 handling of the Cougars last season, also on the road. FHS will return home to end this regular season, having won three of the last four matchups now, with the potential for major NWC implications in play.

The last one in Morganton was 2019’s 46-42 double-onside-kick thriller.

Mountain Heritage at Draughn,

Oct. 28

Last year’s rainy Thursday night contest in Burnsville ended fairly miserably for the Wildcats.

Draughn had its chances, but mistakes on offense and too many big plays allowed on defense caught up with DHS in a 45-20 loss. That defeat secured second place in the WHC in favor of the Cougars, though neither squad was able to hang with Mitchell.

Draughn hopes this year’s contest in Valdese will have just as high of — or even higher — stakes.