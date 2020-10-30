COLUMN: Top November games from recent years

Freedom 55, Patton 18 (2015)

One week before, the crosstown-rival Patriots and Panthers met for the second straight week and the first time in the playoffs, with FHS claiming both victories. After two early TDs from FHS all-time rushing leader BJ Emmons, the second of which was his 100th career varsity score, and two responses from Patton QB Joe Eakin to keep the game close, Emmons’ third TD of the night marked the point where the No. 1 Patriots pulled away from the No. 16 Panthers for good. Emmons finished with 137 yards on 19 carries in Freedom’s most recent playoff win to date while Eakin tallied 142 yards on 22 attempts.

Patton 35, Freedom 28 (2016)

The next fall, it was Patton who finally triumphed in the series for the first time in 10 tries, claiming the regular season finale Motown Throwdown at Patriots Stadium. Eakin again was a star for PHS, scoring three touchdowns, the last of which gave the Panthers enough breathing room to hold on for the win after opening up a 28-7 lead from which Freedom rallied back. Fullback William Brawley accumulated 183 yards and a score on 12 runs and was named the game’s MVP. The win set up Patton’s first-ever playoff win a week later.

Pisgah 22, Patton 13 (2016)