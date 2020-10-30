COLUMN: Top November games from recent years

With high school football off the table in Burke County in 2020, The News Herald sports staff takes a look back at the best games they’ve covered in the month of November over the years (in no particular order) …
PAUL SCHENKEL, SPORTS EDITOR
Freedom 19, Burns 18 (2012)
While I give this one the nod from the Patriots’ historic postseason run last decade, the week before at East Henderson (a 46-38 win) was actually far more entertaining. But for scope, this one takes the cake as it allowed Freedom to move into the state semifinals for still the only time ever and break through the Burns blockade. FHS had lost eight straight to Burns dating back to 2000, including the Bulldogs denying them the league title three straight seasons, until James Caldwell sniffed out a Burns two-point conversion run in the backfield to end the game in overtime. Senior quarterback Shawn Fairchild ran for two scores, and Cameron Stories returned a blocked punt for the other TD.
Patton 35, Forestview 17 (2016)
In Gastonia in the Panthers’ first-ever playoff win, which gave them a then-program-record eight wins for the season, they never led until the fourth quarter when junior running back William Brawley’s 56-yard touchdown run made it 21-17. From there, PHS poured it on with long rushing scores by junior quarterback Joe Eakin (50 yards, his second score of the half) and Brawley again (from 56 yards again.) Ty Causby also rushed for a score, and James Scott made all five extra-point kicks and recovered a fumble on a kickoff. Patton totaled 541 rushing yards and won the turnover battle, 3-1.
Draughn 13, Madison 7 (2011)
In Valdese in the Wildcats’ first-ever playoff win, which gave them a still-unmatched ninth victory of the year, senior Keith Loomis and sophomore Adam Estep rushed for short scores, and Draughn held on from there. Visiting Madison finally broke loose on a 70-yard screen pass for a TD in the late stages, then recovered an onside kick in Draughn territory. But tackles for loss by Jaron Johnson, Alex Semande and Clint Spinks ended the threat quickly. DHS senior Adam Manns had three tackles for loss including two sacks.
EB 35, Forest Hills 27 (2015)
Brandon Clark lifted the Cavaliers in Marshville to their first postseason triumph since 2007 as he rushed 46 times for a career-high 234 yards and three touchdowns. In the key sequence in the game just after halftime, EB’s defense held at their own 1-yard line on two straight plays, then Clark capped a 12-play, 97-yard drive with a 29-yard TD carry up the middle for a 28-13 lead. Quarterback Joe Duckworth tallied 111 total yards (59 rushing) with two TDs.
East Rowan 50, Freedom 49 (2014)
As I hinted in the previous FHS game on my list, I like offense. So this one, which ended miserably from a FHS perspective by tying the state’s biggest opening-round playoff upset that season (a 2 seed losing to a 15 seed), still makes the cut. BJ Emmons rushed 30 times for a Burke County-record (which certainly may never be broken) 431 yards and his third six-TD game of the season. But five FHS turnovers and a deadly Sam-to-Seth Warlick connection for the Mustangs proved too much to overcome as a late two-point conversion went against the Pats in this one.
Honorable mentions: Freedom 31, Patton 10 (2010) — This one felt like the first “real” Motown Throwdown, with Marcus Kincaid’s big second-half plays allowing FHS to pull away in one that was 13-10 at the half. … Freedom 46, Patton 0 (2015) — This one’s only of note because FHS ran its string of conference wins to 25 and its string of wins over fellow Burke County teams to 20 in clinching a third straight league title for the first and still only time ever. … Kings Mtn. 56, Anson Co. 55 (2OT; 2008) — The Mountaineers advanced to the state semifinals by downing former FHS coach Tim McMahon as Anson went for two and the win but was denied at the goal line.
JUSTIN EPLEY, SPORTS WRITER
EB 27, West Stokes 21 (2015)
It’s been five years since coach Tom Brown and the Cavaliers pulled off an upset win in the second round of the state playoffs. Guided by senior quarterback Joe Duckworth, who threw two touchdown passes to Ryan Newell and ran for another, the No. 11 Cavaliers traveled all the way to King and knocked off No. 3 West Stokes. Brandon Clark added another TD for EB, finishing with 100 yards on 28 carries. “These kids looked adversity right in the eyes, spit on him, and kept playing,” Brown said after earning his 363rd career win in his 500th game. “As a result, we’re going to the third round.” Christian Parson sealed the game for the Cavs with an interception on a halfback pass with under 4 minutes to play.
Freedom 55, Patton 18 (2015)
One week before, the crosstown-rival Patriots and Panthers met for the second straight week and the first time in the playoffs, with FHS claiming both victories. After two early TDs from FHS all-time rushing leader BJ Emmons, the second of which was his 100th career varsity score, and two responses from Patton QB Joe Eakin to keep the game close, Emmons’ third TD of the night marked the point where the No. 1 Patriots pulled away from the No. 16 Panthers for good. Emmons finished with 137 yards on 19 carries in Freedom’s most recent playoff win to date while Eakin tallied 142 yards on 22 attempts.
Patton 35, Freedom 28 (2016)
The next fall, it was Patton who finally triumphed in the series for the first time in 10 tries, claiming the regular season finale Motown Throwdown at Patriots Stadium. Eakin again was a star for PHS, scoring three touchdowns, the last of which gave the Panthers enough breathing room to hold on for the win after opening up a 28-7 lead from which Freedom rallied back. Fullback William Brawley accumulated 183 yards and a score on 12 runs and was named the game’s MVP. The win set up Patton’s first-ever playoff win a week later.
Pisgah 22, Patton 13 (2016)
A week after that postseason victory, the Panthers traveled to Canton and put up a valiant effort in a second-round loss to the favored Black Bears. Patton rallied back to within a point after a 14-0 deficit, but when Eakin’s 89-yard TD was called back due to penalty late in the third quarter, Pisgah scored soon afterward to open the fourth frame and put the game away. Four forced turnovers by the Panthers kept them in the game, including Ty Causby forcing two fumbles, recovering two fumbles and grabbing an interception.
Freedom 41, McDowell 14 (2017)
The renewal of a longtime rivalry as McDowell rejoined the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference in 2017 also was both a marathon due to multiple weather stoppages and a surprise party for Freedom freshman wide receiver Desmond Caldwell. He caught a school-record four TDs from Jayden Birchfield in Caldwell’s first game after being called up from the JV.
Justin Epley is sports writer and Paul Schenkel is sports editor for The News Herald.
