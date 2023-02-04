WEST JEFFERSON — Sophomore Amore Connelly posted another dominant performance as the Freedom boys basketball team held on to its one-game Northwestern 3A/4A Conference lead.

Connelly scored a game-high 36 points as the Patriots rolled past host Ashe County 76-62 on Friday night to stay a contest clear of second-place Alexander Central in the NWC standings.

Freedom (17-4, 7-1 NWC) led just 28-23 at halftime and Connelly had just seven points, but things changed after the intermission.

Connelly scored 13 points in the third quarter, hitting a 3-pointer and converting on two other three-point plays as FHS increased its lead to 52-43.

The reigning Burke County boys player of the year poured in 16 more points in the fourth quarter, including another make from beyond the arc and a 4 of 5 showing from the foul line, as the Patriots secured the 14-point victory.

Kaden Lytle also was in double figures for FHS with 13 points, presenting a balanced performance with seven points in the first half and six after the break.

Mekhi Harris and Max Taylor scored seven points apiece for Freedom, which got additional 3-pointers from Dyson Dellinger (four total points) and Avery Pollard (three). Kobe Johnson (four points) and Keegan Clark (two) also scored for Freedom.

The Huskies had a pair of double-digit scorers in Jake Grubb, who stayed within shouting distance of Connelly with a team-high 30 points, and Austin Grogan (13 points).

The win gave the Patriots the season sweep of Ashe after an 82-62 win in Morganton on Jan. 12.

GIRLS

Ashe County 49, Freedom 42

The Lady Patriots (12-9, 3-5 NWC) couldn’t make it three wins in a row with Friday’s league loss on the road in West Jefferson.

FHS fell behind 16-4 after the first quarter and never fully recovered, despite posting a 15-6 advantage in the second quarter to trim the halftime deficit to three points at 22-19. Ashe took the third frame 12-8 before the teams were knotted up 15-15 in the fourth frame to settle the seven-point contest.

Peyton Caldwell tied for game-high honors with 13 points for Freedom, including a 7 of 9 performance from the foul line. Haven Gladden also was in double figures for FHS with 10 points, hitting one 3-pointer apiece in the first two quarters.

Ava Whisnant (six points), Sydnie Demiter (four), Ava Cooke (three), Statlee McGee (three) and Ava Whitaker (three) also scored for the visitors, who were swept on the season by the Lady Huskies.

Ashe County had its own pair of double-figure scorers in Paige Overcash (13 points) and Lexie Dawson (11).

JV BOYS

Ashe County 69, Freedom 60

The JV Patriots fell shy in conference competition Friday on the road in West Jefferson.

Gabe Ferguson (15 points), Jonah Griggs (11), Kristafer Creekmore (nine) and Kaden Davis (nine) led Freedom in scoring.

JV GIRLS

Ashe County 25, Freedom 13

The JV Lady Patriots couldn’t get much going on offense in Friday’s league loss on the road in West Jefferson.

Alayah Bates and Leah Kirksey led FHS with four points apiece.