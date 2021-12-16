Connor Rudisill scores 34 points, leads Patton boys past Hibriten

On a night when some of his high-scoring teammates were out or a little less prolific than usual, Connor Rudisill was able to take command for the Patton boys basketball team.
As the only PHS player in double figures, Rudisill scored a career-high 34 points as Patton defended its home floor in a nonconference contest against Hibriten late Wednesday, 66-56.
“Connor has done a really good job lately with all the different things that have happened with us losing quite a few scorers,” said PHS coach Dennis Brittain. “He’s really picked up some scoring for us, which has been important.”
Six of the 34 points came in the fourth quarter and Jake Perry and Randan Clarke hit key free throws late as the hosts held on, even as their once-double-digit lead was shrunk to as close as five points with 1:14 to play, 61-56.
“Our defensive effort picked up, and that led to easy buckets,” Rudisill said. “My teammates did a great job grabbing the rebounds, getting steals and pitching up ahead for easy buckets for me. It was important (to step up). I’ve been a three-year starter. It’s my senior year, and I feel like it’s my time to step up.”
Rudisill scored Patton’s first four points of the game, had a dunk off a steal and another basket on consecutive possessions to make it 11-6, and reached double-digits with a layup off an Anthony Feaster-Hicks defensive rebound and heave just before PHS (6-2) closed out the first quarter with a 19-12 advantage.
Rudsill scored six straight points for Patton early in the second, bookended by Feaster-Hicks scores, as PHS continued its run to 17-0 for a 28-12 lead midway through the second. Rudisill later scored off a DeShawn Cantrell-Vazquez steal-and-assist and then on a dish from Jake Perry and Patton cruised into halftime with a 15-point lead, 39-24.
Rudisill then scored Patton’s final eight points of the third frame — including a basket off a Waylon Rutherford defensive rebound and assist and another score on a putback after Rudisill’s offensive rebound — as Patton held on to its double-digit edge, 55-41.
The senior went on a 6-1 run by himself in the middle stages of the final period, capping it off with a basket on another Feaster-Hicks assist and a rebound basket to help Patton equal its largest lead at 16 with 3:56 to play, 61-45, before Hibriten went on an 11-0 spurt to make it exciting at the end.
Clarke (nine points), Rutherford (seven), Feaster-Hicks (seven), Perry (six) and Cantrell-Vazquez (four) added to the scoring for Patton.
“Other than Connor tonight, we had four or five guys with or so points, which is important,” Brittain said. “But those guys have got to get more comfortable in the situation we’re in right now. They’re going to have to put some points on the board. We’re going to need some balanced scoring.
“But it was a good job by Connor these last couple games to carry us on the offensive side.”
PHS will stay home Friday as it debuts in Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference, hosting Polk County. And Patton will have a little momentum on its side for the Wolverines after winning on back-to-back nights.
“When we play good, sound defense and get in the passing lanes and create turnovers, we play a whole lot better as a team,” Rudisill said.
GIRLS
Hibriten 51, Patton 32
Patton (0-8) led 7-2 past the midway point of the first quarter, but Hibriten responded with a 31-2 run through the end of that frame, past halftime (with a 28-9 lead), and into the third quarter to build an insurmountable 24-point margin at 33-9.
The hosts were held without a field goal between the 3:27 mark of the first period and the 4:06 mark of the third quarter following a hot start that saw Hayley Caraway score on an assist from Cierra Lail, Kierra Teeters hit a 3-pointer off a Lail kickout, and Kelsey Powell hit a rebound basket.
PHS picked up its scoring late in the third and throughout the fourth, but the damage was done.
Haven Duckworth and Danielle Wojcik led Patton with six points apiece, the latter scoring all of hers in the final 2:07 in a late charge. Caraway and Lail scored five points apiece, Teeters finished with four and Powell and Savanna Pinkerton supplied three each.
