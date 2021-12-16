Connor Rudisill scores 34 points, leads Patton boys past Hibriten

On a night when some of his high-scoring teammates were out or a little less prolific than usual, Connor Rudisill was able to take command for the Patton boys basketball team.

As the only PHS player in double figures, Rudisill scored a career-high 34 points as Patton defended its home floor in a nonconference contest against Hibriten late Wednesday, 66-56.

“Connor has done a really good job lately with all the different things that have happened with us losing quite a few scorers,” said PHS coach Dennis Brittain. “He’s really picked up some scoring for us, which has been important.”

Six of the 34 points came in the fourth quarter and Jake Perry and Randan Clarke hit key free throws late as the hosts held on, even as their once-double-digit lead was shrunk to as close as five points with 1:14 to play, 61-56.

“Our defensive effort picked up, and that led to easy buckets,” Rudisill said. “My teammates did a great job grabbing the rebounds, getting steals and pitching up ahead for easy buckets for me. It was important (to step up). I’ve been a three-year starter. It’s my senior year, and I feel like it’s my time to step up.”