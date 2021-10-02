Costly turnovers, Hibriten triple-option stump Freedom in league-opening loss (with video)

Hit hard early and often, the Freedom football team found that the three components of Hibriten’s triple-option offense seemed to be medium gains, big plays and touchdowns.

And special teams proved to be an even worse option than any of those three.

What was a picture-perfect first half in all three phases for the Panthers was an unmitigated disaster for the Patriots in Friday night’s Northwestern 3A/4A Conference opener. The host Patriots coughed up fumbles on two early kick returns, helping the Panthers grow their lead from 7-0 to 14-0 and from 21-0 to 28-0 in what eventually was a 42-14 blowout HHS win.

Together in trio with a Hibriten defense that kept Freedom from earning a first down in the first half, the Panthers led 35-0 before halftime, coming just inches away from a mercy-rule running clock for the entirety of the second half with a goal-line fumble as the second quarter expired.

The Patriots (3-2, 0-1 NWC) went three-and-out to start the game before Hibriten went on a six-play, 72-yard scoring drive. After FHS turned it over on the ensuing kickoff, the Panthers scored in one play from the Freedom 28-yard line.