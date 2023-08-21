Another handful of in-county matchups and the debut for NCSSM-Morganton in three sports will highlight the second week of the fall season in Burke County.

For Patton boys soccer, that included a home nonconference contest versus Draughn (0-2) late Monday after a 9-0 win in Valdese last week and also entails a rematch with East Burke (0-2) in Icard on Wednesday, exactly a week after the Panthers (3-0) tallied a 6-0 win over the Cavaliers at home in Morganton.

Elsewhere in boys soccer, NCSSM-Morganton debuted in the sport late Monday with a trip to nonconference McDowell. The Dragons also debuted in girls tennis late Monday, traveling to Lenoir for a non-league contest with Hibriten, and will play their first volleyball match versus Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference foe Mountain Heritage on Thursday in Burnsville.

Also in boys soccer, Freedom (2-1) hosted East Burke late Monday to follow up last week’s season-opening 3-0 win in Icard, The Patriots visit Draughn on Wednesday in Valdese — after a 7-0 win last week in Morganton — before the Wildcats travel to East Burke on Thursday.

NCSSM-Morganton will play two more matches during the week, visiting Polk County on Wednesday before hosting Master’s Academy on Thursday for the Dragons’ first home game.

The remainder of the week’s volleyball slate includes South Caldwell at East Burke (1-1) and Mountain Heritage at Freedom (1-1) nonconference matches that were played late Monday, Ashe County at Draughn (1-0) and Freedom at R-S Central non-league matches on Tuesday, Draughn at Alexander Central and a Patton (0-2) at East Burke county battle on Wednesday and Watauga at Draughn on Thursday.

Also in girls tennis, Draughn (1-0) hosted South Caldwell late Monday before visiting West Caldwell on Wednesday, the same day NCSSM-Morganton visits East Wilkes.

In cross country, Freedom is scheduled to participate in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference relays on Wednesday at Alexander Central and Patton is slated to be in the Oak Grove Grizzly Growler in Kernersville on Saturday.

Friday’s prep football schedule consists of Patton (0-1) at Draughn (0-1) and Freedom (0-1) at East Burke (1-0) for Fat Friday XLIX, but games that will be previewed in greater depth in Thursday’s edition of The News Herald.

JV versions of both games are scheduled to be played on Thursday evening in Morganton.