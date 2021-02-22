County trio ready for fierce battles as H.S. basketball playoffs start

In these high school basketball playoffs shortened by a round due to a COVID-19-abbreviated season, there simply are no easy draws.

That’s even true for the Freedom girls, who got the No. 1 seed in the NCHSAA’s 3A West bracket but in Tuesday night’s first round face a No. 16 North Buncombe squad with a good record and resume. And in 2A, it’s certainly true for the No. 7 Patton boys, who get a home opener tonight but have to go up against No. 10 Shelby, a defending state co-champion. The No. 14 Patton girls also know they’ll have their work cut out for them after a long bus ride to No. 3 Salisbury.

All three are face significant challenges, but all three also feel ready to take them on.

The Northwestern 3A/4A Conference-champion Lady Patriots (9-0), playing as the top seed for a second straight postseason and for the fourth time in six years, host a Lady Black Hawks squad at 6 p.m. on Tuesday evening that is 11-3 and earned a signature win with a road victory at Enka, the No. 2 seed in 3A West.

They expect to be challenged right away, in particular by six-foot NB post Karlyn Pickens.