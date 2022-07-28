Cozort, Bryant, Pritchard are Draughn athletes of the year

VALDESE — Junior Katie Cozort and seniors Bailey Bryant and Daylin Pritchard are Draughn High School’s athletes of the year for the 2021-22 academic year.

Cozort continues to define the term “multi-sport student-athlete” for the school.

Her junior season with the Lady Wildcats saw Cozort be the top singles tennis seed and a conference champion, win county player of the year and lead the county in multiple statistical categories for softball, and serve an important role in basketball.

After earning the honor of softball player of the year in the Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference, Cozort was named co-female athlete of the year at DHS.

“Her energy gives us momentum when she goes into the game,” said Lady Wildcats basketball coach Liz Taylor.

Cozort’s basketball average per-game totals included 2.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.8 steals but Taylor was able to see the bigger picture in her effective play.

“She seemed to find her role on the team and did it well,” Taylor said. “Katie has a bright future ahead of her in all of the sports she plays.”

Cozort’s award-winning softball season included a .590 batting average, 42 runs scored, 43 RBIs, 12 doubles, five triples and eight home runs.

The eight home runs were a county-high mark after she hit two in her sophomore season.

Her tennis season featured a 10-3 mark and a conference title in 1A singles as she qualified for the NCHSAA 1A West Regional tournament.

What made softball and tennis even more special was sharing a father-daughter bond with head coach Chris Cozort.

“Off the field and court is where I appreciate the dad/coach role more,” said Chris Cozort. “The ride home, going over the game or practice, what to work on and then working on it that will be missed (when she graduates).

“The one thing I’m looking forward to is when she graduates and goes to the next level, I can scratch off the coach part and just be Dad, her biggest fan.”

As Katie Cozort looks on to her senior year as a Lady Wildcat, she feels more appreciative of her teammates for the honor.

“My teammates were really supportive and pushed us to be the best we can be on and off the field,” said Katie Cozort. “Everyone is really close so I’m looking forward to next year with the team bonding.”

Bryant had a senior campaign at Draughn that served as a comeback season after having knee surgery in the winter of 2019.

Bryant, with the support of a knee brace, excelled for the Lady Wildcats in volleyball and basketball, and she also served as the quarterback in the Powder Puff football game versus East Burke to earn the 2021-22 co-female athlete of the year.

“Watching her gradually mature in her (volleyball) game and be a leader on the court was exciting for me as a coach,” said Draughn volleyball coach Jamie Ward.

In earning All-WHC honors in volleyball, Bryant recorded 65 kills, 54 digs, 16 serving aces and 10 blocks.

One of her key senior season performances came against Mountain Heritage when she recorded seven kills and two serving aces.

On the basketball court, Bryant averaged 5.2 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.5 steals with a season-high 12 points against county archrival East Burke.

She was named as an honorable mention selection in The News Herald’s All-Burke County basketball list.

“I enjoyed coaching Bailey and will miss her dedication, determination and hard work that she brought to the team,” said Taylor. “Bailey always made an effort to put her team first, which is what made her enjoyable to coach. She will be able to accomplish many things in her future because of these attributes.”

Other highlights for Bryant in her senior basketball season included scoring six points in a crucial home win over Rosman and a 10-point performance in a road win over Avery County.

“She’s the kind of athlete any coach wants on their team and I’m very thankful to have played beside Bailey, both as a teammate and as a friend,” said rising senior Maddison Powell.

After returning to DHS for his senior season, Pritchard not only led the basketball team to a WHC title, but also led the Wildcats' football receiving corps in his only season.

The accomplishments Pritchard gained in his senior year earned him the honor of male athlete of the year at DHS.

“Daylin is a one-of-a-kind kid,” said Draughn assistant basketball coach Drew McGuire. “He’s gifted in the classroom, on the field of battle, and an all-around good kid.”

Pritchard led the Wildcats with a scoring average of 18.4 points per game, which included scoring at least 20 points in nine contests with a season-high 32 versus rival East Burke.

Pritchard also averaged 5.4 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 2.3 steals in being named an all-conference, first team all-county and third team All-District 10 selection.

“Daylin wants to always compete and win, no matter the sport,” McGuire said. “It was a joy to have Daylin (on the team) and watch him lead our program to a record-setting season.”

On the gridiron, Pritchard was named first team all-county and all-conference after gaining 635 receiving yards on 36 catches, averaging 17.6 yards per catch.

Defensively, he recorded 58 tackles, 11 assists, 11 tackles for loss, seven quarterback hurries, six sacks, one pass breakup and one interception returned for a touchdown.

“Coaching Daylin in football this past season was extremely joyful,” said Draughn football coach Chris Powell. “He was a phenomenal leader on and off the field, he quickly earned his way into the starting lineup and was a big part of our success this season.”

Pritchard concluded his athletic career at DHS as a member of the tennis team, advancing to the doubles semifinals with brother Zaydin Pritchard in the WHC Tournament.

At the end of his prep athletic career, Pritchard credited Powell, McGuire and basketball assistant coach Tyler Martin for their guidance and gave advice to his teammates to be a positive influence.

“Sports provide a platform. How that platform is used is important,” said Pritchard. “It was a blessing to play sports at DHS.”

Pritchard plans to attend Western Piedmont Community College with an aspiration to transfer to Appalachian State University.