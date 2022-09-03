Déjà vu for Pats with another 13-7 loss to Forestview

GASTONIA — For the Freedom football team, Friday night’s loss was eerily similar — and similarly disappointing — to a setback from one year ago.

For the second straight fall, the Patriots lost a 13-7 nonconference contest to Forestview, the biggest difference this time being the venue, moving from Morganton to Gaston County.

Just like in 2021, Freedom got a defensive effort that arguably was good enough to win but was let down by a stumbling offense and a shaky moment on special teams. Freedom even had 13 penalties in both games, though this year’s yardage (140 versus 79) was considerably more detrimental, with six of Freedom’s infractions being of the 15-yard variety.

It was déjà vu for the Pats, and not the good kind.

Freedom’s penultimate drive started with 6:55 to go on its own 20-yard line and lost six yards over the course of five plays, including two incompletions, two sacks and a 12-yard pass from Jaylen Barnett to Avery Pollard.

After a punt netted just 16 yards, setting up the Jaguars with sublime field position with just 4:12 to go, it looked like Freedom might have missed its last chance to close the six-point gap. But Forestview erased those thoughts immediately as a pitch to the left bounced off the running back’s hands and over his head to be fallen on by a blitzing Pollard.

Needing to go 59 yards in 4:07, Freedom started with a 4-yard completion from Barnett to Tiras Walker. But things unraveled from there, starting with a second-down holding call from 10 yards in the backfield. Barnett’s next pass sailed incomplete and a 12-yard jet sweep to Tavion Dula on third down set up a do-or-die fourth-and-14 — which ended in an incompletion.

The hosts made no critical mistakes this time, cranking out one more first down and ending the game with a pair of kneel-downs.

After a scoreless first quarter, Freedom got on the board first, driving 63 yards in nine plays over a span of 2:50 — which featured both a Patriots personal foul penalty and a Jaguars defensive holding call — and capping it with Barnett’s 1-yard touchdown run and Jake Kota’s extra point.

But after allowing a punt return TD in last year’s contest, the Patriots’ special teams gave up a 50-yard return on the ensuing kickoff and tacked on a 15-yard infraction to the end of it, placing the Jaguars on the Freedom 15-yard line.

The hosts made quick work, scoring two plays later to tie it up with 4:44 left before halftime.

After a Freedom three-and-out, the Jaguars threatened again, starting at their own 45 and driving to the Freedom 15 in eight plays. But Forestview’s pass over the middle was intercepted by Pollard, saving a TD to preserve the halftime tie.

The stalemate didn’t last much longer, however, as the Jaguars set up at the Freedom 40 after the visitors were assessed another 15-yard infraction on the half-opening kickoff. Forestview then marched down the field in eight plays, ending with a 1-yard score to set the final margin with 20:25 still left to play.

Freedom’s first drive of the half was beset by two more 15-yard penalties and ended in a punt. The second ended after one play with a lost fumble on a botched handoff. The third was highlighted by B.G. Hampton’s 7-yard run and 12-yard screen pass reception, but stalled out after a holding penalty and ended with a punt, settling up the fruitless final two possessions after Forestview missed its second field goal try of the game from 45 yards out (after missing a 39-yarder on its first possession).

For the Freedom offense, which tallied just 142 yards on 53 plays, Hampton led the way with 61 yards on eight carries and a pair of receptions. Jaiden Belin ran four times for 15 yards. Barnett finished 11 of 23 for 66 yards, also connecting with receivers Dula (4-28) and Walker (3-17).

In addition to his two takeaways, Pollard led the Patriots’ defense with a team-high nine tackles and a QB hurry. Chris Hensley (sack, tackle for loss), Curt Young and Mike Cowling made six stops apiece. Julian Castro made five tackles and Dula and Jacob Caldwell made stops in the backfield.

Freedom stays on the road next Friday to take on crosstown foe Patton in the Motown Throwdown rivalry game.